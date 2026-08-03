Ramayana Ramanand Sagar grandson reacts to Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari film Baggage after Animal

As anticipation builds around Ramayana, Ramanand Sagar’s grandson Shiv Sagar has shared his thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the role of Lord RamWhile praising the film’s grand vision, he also expressed his take on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic





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Shiv Sagar reacts to Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Ramayana (PC: Twitter)





Ever since the trailer of Ramayana was unveiled, it has become one of the biggest talking points among cinema loversFrom its visual scale to its star-studded cast, the film has generated plenty of excitement, while also inviting comparisons with Ramanand Sagar’s iconic television adaptationAmid the growing buzz, Shiv Sagar, grandson of the legendary filmmaker, has finally shared his thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor taking on the role of Lord RamRather than comparing the two versions, Shiv chose to focus on the film’s ambition and spoke positively about what the new adaptation could achieveHis remarks have now added another perspective to the ongoing conversation surrounding Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited epic.

Shiv Sagar says Ramayana trailer is a big step up from the teaser

Speaking to The Climax India, Shiv Sagar noted the Ramayana trailer is a massive upgrade from the initial teaser. Shiv Sagar said it offered a much clearer picture of Nitesh Tiwari’s vision than the teaser released earlierHe felt the extended footage allowed audiences to appreciate the characters, visual effects, and the overall scale of the film.

He said, “I saw the trailer that was released yesterday, and of course, the trailer was much better than the teaser because the previous teaser they had put out had very little informationThis was a longer promo, so we could see more of the characters, more of the VFX, and there was also the reveal of Ravan, who is played by Yash.”

Ramanand Sagar’s Son says “ I really like the casting of Sai Pallavi and #Yash not sure of #RanbirKapoor” #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/Hh0x9Lv47u — The Climax India (@TheClimaxIndia) August 3, 2026

Shiv Sagar has doubts about Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana

Shiv Sagar expressed that while he loved the visuals, but he concerned about Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram because of the intense on-screen baggage the actor carries from AnimalHe said, “But I did not really care much for some of the other actorsI felt that, typically, what we have done is always cast a fresh face for a character like RamBecause Ranbir has a lot of baggage with him, especially after Animal, I really don’t know if he will be accepted as Ram.”

Shiv Sagar was particularly impressed with Yash’s portrayal of Ravana and Sai Pallavi’s casting as SitaAccording to him, both actors have a deep understanding of Indian mythology, which reflects in their performances.

He says, “Overall, I really like the casting of Yash as Ravan, and I also really like Sai Pallavi as Sita because they’re from South India, and these actors really understand our mythologyThese are stories that have been told to them from a very young age by their grandparents. So they really know the mannerisms and understand these characters very wellI think that’s why Yash and Sai Pallavi were really able to incorporate these characters into their acting.”

Shiv Sagar hopes Ramayana reaches a global audience

Despite his concerns over some of the casting, Shiv Sagar was full of praise for the film’s visual presentationHe applauded Nitesh Tiwari’s vision and highlighted several moments from the trailer that stood out to himHe further shared, “But the VFX was very good. Nitesh Tiwari ji has really conceptualised the film very beautifullyI loved Shurpanakha’s entry on a tiger chariot, and I liked how the Pushpak Viman was conceived. So certain things were quite brilliant and very well done. I really hope that this Ramayana does well because it will open up this genre for an international audience, and our culture and mythology should reach the international market.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as RavanaThe trailer has largely received positive feedback for its scale, VFX and performances, with audiences eagerly awaiting the film’s release in Diwali 2026.