Randeep Hooda reaches flood-hit Assam families through knee-deep water, netizens hails his efforts – Watch Video

Randeep Hooda visited flood-hit regions of Assam to assist affected families by distributing kitchen essentials and interacting with localsHis on-ground relief efforts quickly drew praise from social media users, with many applauding his humanitarian work.





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Randeep Hooda walks through knee-deep flood water (PC: Instagram)





As Assam continues to battle one of its worst flood situations this year, several families are still struggling to access basic necessitiesWhile relief operations are underway across affected districts, actor Randeep Hooda has personally travelled to the state to support those in needVideos of the actor walking through knee-deep floodwater and delivering essential supplies have now gone viral on social mediaHis hands-on approach has earned widespread appreciation from fans and fellow celebrities, with many calling him a “real hero” for standing with flood-affected families during this difficult time.

Randeep Hooda joins relief work in Assam

Randeep Hooda is currently in Assam as part of a flood relief initiative organised with humanitarian organisation Global SikhOn Tuesday, the actor shared a video on Instagram showing the team’s efforts to reach families stranded in flood-hit areas of SivasagarThe clip shows Randeep travelling by boat before stepping into knee-deep water to deliver kitchen essentials directly to people whose homes remain surrounded by floodwater.

Giving an update from the ground, Randeep said, “10 din ke baad bhi paani knees ke upar haiYaha kaafi families hai andarWaha se bhi awaazein aa rahi hai humkoAbhi humara iss trip mein boat ka jo samaan hai woh khatam ho gaya hai.”

He further added, “Doosra trip marengeYaha ek kitchen set leke ayein haiRation kaafi pohoch gaya hai logo ko… everybody is thankful aur baaki cheezein Global Sikh ki team ne identify kar li haiKitchen utensils, chappals, daily essentials distribute karne ke liye aayein haiKai log toh yaha pohonch hio nahi paa rahein toh hum log jaa rahe hai andar.”

See viral video of Randeep Hooda here

Social media praises Randeep Hooda’s efforts

Randeep’s relief work quickly received praise across social media, with fans appreciating that he chose to personally visit the flood-hit areas instead of limiting his support to online appeals.

One user commented, “Dil se salute sir….you are the real hero.” Another wrote, “Proud n real Hero of Assam North East.” A third user praised the actor by writing, “Hamare Haryana ka sher Hooda Sahab.” Several celebrities also appreciated Randeep’s effortsActress Bhumi Pednekar applauded his humanitarian work, while Khushboo Patani also praised the actor for stepping forward to help families during the ongoing crisis.

Assam floods continue to affect thousands

The floods, which began on July 19, continue to impact thousands of people across AssamLarge parts of Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat remain among the worst-hit districtsAccording to official figures, more than 14,230 hectares of crop area have remained submergedNearly 55,000 animals have reportedly been washed away due to the floods, while another 35,000 have been affected.

Sivasagar remains the worst-affected district with over 55,000 people impacted, followed by around 40,000 in Charaideo and over 22,000 in JorhatThe administration is currently operating 54 relief camps and relief distribution centres across five districts, where more than 13,700 people are being shelteredAround 15,422 hectares of farmland are still underwater, while the Dhansiri River continues to flow above the danger mark at Numaligarh in Golaghat district.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also announced the first tranche of around Rs 160 crore as interim relief for more than 75,000 families whose homes suffered severe damage during the devastating floods.