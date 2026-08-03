Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection Day 4 Tom Holland Marvel blockbuster nears $950 million set to join $1 billion club this week

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to enjoy a sensational run at the box officeAfter creating history during its opening weekend, the Tom Holland-led superhero film has maintained strong momentum on Day 4Here’s a look at its latest India collection and worldwide earnings of Spider-Man: Brand New Day





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Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection Day 4 (PC: IMDb)





Marvel’s latest superhero spectacle, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is showing no signs of slowing down at the box officeFollowing an outstanding opening weekend, the Tom Holland starrer has continued to attract audiences across India, benefiting from strong word of mouth and packed shows in major cities.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become the first Hollywood release to cross Rs 300 crore during its opening weekend in India, setting a new benchmark for international releases in the countryThe impressive performance highlights the enduring popularity of Spider-Man among Indian fans.

The film has enjoyed excellent occupancy across English, Hindi, and other dubbed versions, with multiplexes witnessing healthy footfall throughout the weekend.

On its fourth day, Spider-Man: Brand New Day achieved a strong overall theater occupancy of 72.56% which breaks down intro 64% morning shows, 83% afternoon shows, 83% evening shows, and 59% night shows.

This is a developing story.