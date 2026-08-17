Sunita Ahuja row: Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali comes out in support, says ‘Age should never…’

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have recently been at the centre of reports about alleged marital differences and former actress Somy Ali has come forward in support of themCheck the viral post.





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Govinda, Somy Ali and Sunita Ahuja (PC- Twitter)





Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, former actor Somy Ali has come forward in support of the veteran actorShe praised Govinda’s talent and humility while also defending his decision to continue working in the film industry despite his age and the criticism surrounding himSomy shared a collage of old pictures with Govinda on Instagram and spoke about her professional and personal association with the actor.

Somy Ali praises Govinda

Somy described Govinda as one of the most talented actors in Hindi cinema and said she has always had great respect for both him and Sunita. She wrote, “I am going to chime in here as no one else will and show support whenever it’s necessary: I have known Govinda personally and professionally which is why I can say a few things about him from both endsChichi is one of the greatest talents in the Hindi film industry and he is one of the most humble actors I got to know during my time within that industryI have immense respect for both Chichi and Sunita.”

Somy also spoke about the criticism Govinda has faced for working with younger actorsShe argued that an actor’s age should not decide whether they deserve to continue getting workShe wrote, “However, there is nothing ageist about an actor accepting a role with a younger actressTalent doesn’t have an expiration dateAt a time when work may be difficult to find, choosing to keep working is something to respect—not ridiculeAn actor’s worth isn’t determined by his age or by the age of his co-starIt’s determined by his talent, professionalism, and willingness to keep goingGetting another opportunity when doors have been difficult to open should be celebrated.”

Somy further said that an actor’s worth should be judged by their talent, professionalism and dedication rather than their age or the age of their co-starShe added that getting another opportunity in an industry where work can be difficult to find should be celebrated rather than mocked.

Somy says age should not be used against Govinda

Somy also urged people not to use age as a reason to criticise GovindaShe wrote, “Every actor deserves the chance to prove that they still have something meaningful to offerAge should never become a weapon against someone who is simply trying to earn a living and continue doing what he lovesPerhaps the most admirable thing about an actor is his refusal to give up when the industry or others start telling him he’s too old.”

What is the Govinda-Sunita Ahuja controversy?

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have recently been at the centre of reports about alleged marital differencesSunita has previously spoken about Govinda’s alleged relationship with newcomer Komal Rani Swarnkar.

The controversy intensified after Govinda was recently spotted with Komal at Mumbai airportFollowing the sighting, Sunita reportedly took a jibe at her husband and referred to him as a “sugar daddy.”

Govinda later responded to the comments while speaking to paparazziHe asked Sunita to stay within her limits and also objected to what he described as abusive language directed at him.

Who is Somy Ali?

Somy Ali is a former actor who worked in Hindi films during the 1990sShe was also in a high-profile relationship with Salman Khan during that periodReports have stated that the relationship lasted from 1991 to 1999.