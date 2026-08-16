Toxic intimates scenes: Yash reveals wife Radhika Pandit was uncomfortable, says 'Every partnet would feel...'

Actor Yash said his wife Radhika Pandit was uncomfortable seeing his intimate scenes with Kiara and Tara in ToxicHe also said he did not want to pretend that his wife was completely comfortable.





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Yash on wife Radhika getting uncomfortable in Toxic (PC- Twitter)





Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been making headlines even before its release, with the actor’s intimate scenes with Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria sparking discussion onlineA glimpse from the film also showed Yash in a nude sequence, adding to the buzz around the highly anticipated projectAmid the ongoing conversation, Yash has now opened up about the intimate scenes and revealed how his wife, actor Radhika Pandit, reacted to themDuring his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma, Yash admitted that such scenes can naturally make a partner uncomfortable, but said Radhika understands that he is an actor and that the scenes are part of the story.

Yash says Radhika Pandit was uncomfortable

Yash said he did not want to pretend that his wife was completely comfortable with the intimate scenes. “I think every partner would feel uncomfortable about thisI don’t want to lie,” he said. However, the actor explained that he had to step outside his comfort zone because the story demanded itAccording to Yash, the scenes were important to the film and had to be portrayed authentically.

The superstar said that filmmaking is a craft and that some stories require actors to do things that may not necessarily be comfortable for them personally. ‘She won’t be happy about it, but she trusts me’

Yash also said that Radhika’s understanding of the profession helps her look at such scenes differently. “Of course, she won’t be happy about it, but that doesn’t mean she’s upset or anything, because she trusts me,” he said.

The actor added that Radhika is also an actor and understands that what happens on screen is part of the job. “When I’m performing, I’m an actor doing my partIt’s not her husband,” Yash explained.

He also admitted that he himself had stepped out of his comfort zone while shooting the film, but felt it was necessary to remain true to the story.

Yash says Toxic is made for Gen Z

The actor further revealed that Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been designed with younger audiences in mindThe film explores issues faced by Gen Z and the challenges they experience in their interactions with older generations.

About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash as a gangster in a dual roleThe film is directed by Geetu Mohandas, who has also co-written it with Yash. The film features an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

The film marks Yash’s return to the big screen after a four-year gap following the success of KGF: Chapter 2, which released in 2022.