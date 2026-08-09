Varanasi: Mahesh Babu’s first look as Rudhra wins hearts, netizens call it ‘Character of the Decade’

Mahesh Babu’s first look as Rudhra from SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi has arrived on his birthdayHere’s how netizens reacted to Mahesh Babu’s first look from Varanasi





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Mahesh Babu’s first look in Varanasi (PC: Instagram)





Mahesh Babu’s new look as Rudhra from SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited Varanasi has set social media buzzing once againUnveiled on the actor’s 51st birthday, the latest pictures offer a fresh glimpse of the world Rajamouli is creating for the adventure filmMahesh appears in a rugged and intense avatar, with the stunning African landscape adding to the scale of the visualsThe pictures may not reveal much about what awaits audiences in the film, but they have certainly given fans enough to talk aboutThe new pictures quickly made their way across social media, with fans discussing everything from Mahesh’s appearance to the natural locations and the mystery surrounding his character.

Fans reactions to Mahesh Babu’s first look as Rudhra in Varanasi

Fans were quick to shower Mahesh Babu with praise after the new Rudhra pictures surfaced onlineSeveral social media users loved his rugged appearance, while others were impressed by the scale and setting of the pictures. In a promotional statement, Director SS Rajamouli said, “Rudra was born to fulfil a purpose much bigger than himselfHe carries a destiny he never asked forHe is funny, vulnerable and immensely powerfulThat is what Mahesh brought to the characterMany can play a powerful character, but very few can embody both strength and vulnerability at the same time.”

One fan called the new look “mad stuff”, while another simply wrote, “Real locations real maza,” praising the feel of the Africa settingAnother social media user said, “The real locations add so much to the stills.”

The second picture also caught particular attention. One fan felt Mahesh was giving “Lord Vishnu vibes”.

About Varanasi

Varanasi is directed by SS Rajamouli and stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key rolesMahesh plays Rudhra, while Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Mandakini and Prithviraj plays KumbhaThe film combines action, adventure, mythology and fantasy, with its story moving across different locations and periodsThe film has been mounted on a large scale, with parts of the shoot taking place in AfricaThe newly released Rudhra stills were captured during the Africa schedule, giving audiences a glimpse of the vast landscapes that will feature in the film.

Varanasi is currently scheduled to arrive in theatres on April 7, 2027The film marks Rajamouli’s first collaboration with Mahesh Babu, making it one of the most anticipated Indian films currently in production.