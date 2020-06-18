Escale Solutions -India’s Leading software company Records Remarkable Growth amid the COVID Economic Crisis*

Escale Solutions is elated to announce that the company has achieved remarkable growth in its history amid the COVID economic crisis. The company worked towards achieving its goals by turning the crisis into opportunity and achieved the impossible.

Escale solutions, India’s leading software and IT solutions founded by Saransh Garg, Founder, and CEO and cofounded by Mukul. In a short span of 2.5 years, Escale has served more than 200 clients and successfully delivered 150 projects.

Fresh business collaborations and stringent result-oriented strategies have given Escale- recognition in its own field by emerging as India’s fastest growing IT solution company. Furthermore, during the covid crisis while massive firing is being seen all over, Escale solutions has set the standards with the recruitment of passionate and innovative minds and thereby contributing to the growth of the economy by helping those who lost their jobs. Additionally, the company is evaluating the need of hiring for utilizing the company’s potential and resources efficiently.

“The increased project ticket size says it all with diversity in clients and massive recommendations by industry icons all over the sectors.

“With the increasing demand of the advanced technology among the prominent businesses amid the COVID Lockdown, it has become imperative to ensure smooth functioning of the businesses worldwide says Saransh Garg, Founder and CEO Escale solutions.

Leading some of the government projects, Escale Solutions is deeply recognized in Start-up India and Niti Aayog programs for their unflinching contribution to the emerging need of technology in India.

However, the technology sector has witnessed a massive rise and increasing interest of varied sectors globally to venture into technology-based products, particularly during the lockdown and covid crisis.

“While it is hard to anticipate the long-term economic impacts of COVID-19, the past few months have emphatically projected the market trends toward technology and associated sectors. We are pragmatic with our approaches and constructive with our efforts. Further, I feel that those who will be able to foresee the opportunities of newly emerging markets post COVID-19 will be able to emerge as a market leader” says Mukul, Co-Founder, and COO of Escale.

“The company with its enthusiastic vision of assisting businesses with technology worldwide, share plans for future business expansion nationally and internationally and aims at extending its roots in different potential markets like digital marketing by year-end” says Saransh Garg.