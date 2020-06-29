Esper Announces Free Pricing Tier to Support Android IoT Innovation

Esper announced they will provide free access to their Android DevOps tools for innovators and entrepreneurs worldwide. The startup hopes to create a healthier global ecosystem of Android innovation and lasting impact in healthcare, education, and other industries. The open-source Android platform is at the forefront of IoT innovation, and nearly unlimited potential for socially responsible innovation in the future.

“Smart, connected Android devices can create a brighter future for everyone,” says Esper Co- Founder and CEO, Yadhu Gopalan. “We believe that removing barriers to Android IoT innovation can result in technology for the greater good, like student tablets that equalize education access and remote healthcare monitoring devices that improve quality of life for patients with rare conditions.”

Esper is a Madrona Ventures-backed startup for Android DevOps with rapidly growing global customer adoption among major brands, startups, and nonprofits across industries. The firm’s core product is advanced device and app management tools for single-purpose Android devices of any form factor, including kiosks, mobile point-of-sale (mPoS), and non-traditional IoT hardware. Esper is free for fleets of 100 or fewer devices, and priced very affordably for larger fleets.

“We are excited to announce this Freemium model, especially for our customer base in India. Nearly 97% of consumers in India use Android devices. Given the current circumstances more and more businesses are adopting a mobile first approach and Android is the preferred platform, given its cost effectiveness. This makes India a huge market for us and also presents a requirement for effective device and app management in the Android dedicated device segment. Esper’s product connects a secure connection between the cloud and Android IoT devices. Our ultimate goal is to have one million devices on Esper’s platform that improve quality-of-life for people worldwide.” says Shiv Sundar, Co-Founder and COO of Esper.

Sundar will be available to answer questions about socially responsible Android mobility during an upcoming open “AMA” session- or, Ask Me Anything – at 11 am IST on 9 July, 2020 via video conference. Details are available on the Esper website.

Social responsibility is woven into Esper’s cultural fabric, and a value that influences every decision from new partnerships to hiring. In recent months, Esper has formed fundraising and technology support partnerships with non-profit groups across India, including HungerBox and iTeach Schools.

“By providing free or affordable infrastructure for Android IoT innovation, Esper is able to help other organizations dedicate resources to solving challenging problems instead of fleet operating costs,” says Sundar. “We believe removing barriers to innovation is a socially responsible business, and ideally, contributes to a more diverse ecosystem of global transformation.”