EU missions mark World Environment Day 2019 by getting partners to sign the Green Pledge

Over 15 partners today signed the “Green Pledge” with the European Union, committing to adopt a number of sustainable measures in their organization including discontinuing the use of single use plastics, managing waste responsibly and reducing water and electricity consumption. Sports associations, universities, civil society organizations, industry partners & service providers signed the Green Pledge and joined the #LeadTheGreenChange campaign, which was launched by the European Union Delegation to India and the European Union Member States today in New Delhi.

Building on the ‘Green Pledge’ adopted on the World Environment Day in 2018, the Delegation of the European Union and the Embassies of the European Union Member States in New Delhi took stock of the implementation of the Green Pledges from 2018 and launched a social media campaign, “Lead the Green Change”, thereby inviting the general public, institutions, associations, corporates & universities to join in to reduce their carbon footprint and greening the planet.

Partners who signed the Green Pledge include Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), four leading universities, namely Amrita University, Coimbatore / Amritapuri; Jadavpur University, Kolkata; Savitribai Phule University, Pune; and Assam Don Bosco University, Guwahati; three Delhi based luxury hotels -The Park, The Oberoi and The Lodi Hotel; leading civil society and developmental organizations including Development Alternatives, Project Mumbai, International Institute of Waste Management, Karo Sambhav, the Holy Cow Box, and Ploggers of India regional sports associations including Karnataka State Cricket Association and Goa Football Association.

Last year, the EU delegation along with its member states took the pledge of committing to sustainability measures in their embassies by eliminating the use of single-use plastic products, saving power, saving water and reducing and managing waste. In the course of last one year, the EU Delegation and 28 EU Members States have eliminated the use of harmful plastics including plastic straws, stirrers, cups, water bottles in their embassies and residences and have switched to eco-friendly materials. As part of the green pledge, the EU delegation and its member states in India have reduced their carbon and plastic footprints by reducing water and power consumption along with better management of wastes including garbage, electric and electronic goods. The embassies have been also sensitizing staff and families on how they can reduce their resource footprint.

Reflecting on the progress being made in the last one year, the Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Delegation of the European Union to India, Mr. Raimund Magis, congratulated the Embassies on this landmark success and said, “I am pleased to see that the EU Delegation and the Member States have progressed well on the Green pledge taken last year. I welcome the partners who have joined us today for Lead the Green Change initiative. Both the EU and India are committed to sustainability and circular economy. By joining our efforts, we all can make significant contribution towards sustainable development.”

The EU embassies that have reported on these steps are Slovenia, Sweden, Delegation of the European Union to India, Germany, Finland, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Czech, Italy, UK, Lithuania, France. Others are also progressing well on the implementation of the green pledge. Several embassies have also started using new energy efficient appliances or renewable energy systems such as LEDs, Insulation, Optical Sensors, Timer Devices, Motion Sensors, Solar water heaters, Solar PV panels, Natural Lighting within the building etc.

For managing waste, EU embassies have been segregating waste into organic, recycle-able and plastic waste before disposal and they recycle organic waste through compost, waste digester etc. Most of the EU embassies also have arrangements for disposal of electronic waste.

On June 6, 2019, the European Union Member state (EUMS) organized a collection drive for electronic and electrical waste (e-waste) from the EUMS embassies in collaboration with “Karo Sambhav” which will responsibly recycle it. A total of 1212 Kg of electronic waste was collected.

Know more about Green Pledge: https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/india/45866/green-pledge-eu-missions-delhi_en

