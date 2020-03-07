“EVERY 68 MINUTES”- a war cry against dowry and domestic violence

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti.

“EVERY 68 MINUTES”- a social thriller and transformative short film by Anindita Sarbadhikari, produced by David & Goliath Films in association with Adil Hussain had a private screening at JW Marriott Hotel, Kolkata.

The film explores the dark avenues of Indian marriages and the traditions associated with it and deals with the harsh realities of dowry and domestic violence.

Anindita has successfully reached her audience with a brilliant making, of course with the help of her Dop Manas Ganguly, editor Arghakamal Mitra and music director Bickram Ghosh to weave a gem of a film that creates an impact which inculcates new realization and bring out positive change in our society to support the mothers, daughters and wives who are tormented each day by dowry demands.

“EVERY 68 MINUTES” was the inaugural film in the Global Cinema Festival 2020 in Sikkim.This brilliant short stars Adil Hussain, Richa Sharma, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Laboni Sarkar, Bharat Kaul, Chandan Sen and Titas Dutta.