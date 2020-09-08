Expanding Empire in Eastern Zone from Kolkata Base starting from South India

After successfull journey in South India the biggest media conglomerate, Research Media Group, a brain child of Chaitanya Janga, having a legacy of 28 years, is all set to step its foot in the vibrant city of Kolkata. To mark the re – launch of the new initiative at Kolkata, Mr.Chaitanya Janga, Chairman and Managing Director of Research Media Group, and Mr P.V.S. Varma, E.D unveiled a logo in presence of the celebrities from Tollywood.

Speaking to the Bengal Media, Mr. Janga shared his entrepreneurial experiences as the group planned to mark its presence in the markets of West Bengal and the adjoining states in the Eastern

Region, by constituting its first office at Kolkata. He said that the Research Media Group is a conglomerate which has complex media applied associates with a vision to be the most trusted and

valued international brand company with diversified activities, new avenues, new opportunities and expansions. They have reached their goal as they have made their presence, felt globally, and got recognition as they have created a track and platform for an unlimited number of celebrities.

Research Media always tries to promote young talents nationwide and always stands to

empower the young pioneers who will push the world forward through entrepreneurship and

innovation and create employment, thereby providing enormous job opportunities which go

on to open the doors to a brighter future for a new generation. Photography, Choreography,

Costume Designing, Art Direction, Videography, Modeling, Performing Arts are some of the

areas where the Group will focus. Adding to this , RMG will also produce short films, feature

films and contents related to the entertainment industry, creating opportunities for the

budding a well as the established artists and entertainers.

Research Media Group has diversified its scale of operations into Celebrity Hub, Red Branding, Magic

Mantra, New Wave Advertising, Research Media Entertainments , World Fashion Mania, Pink PR

Lines, Updates, Real Updates, Smart Signage, Four (The Lifestyle Fashion Magazine), Harika

Printing and Technologies, RMG Corporate Destination Tours, Silk, an OTT Platform, Future 3.

Ms. Lipi Das, CEO, Mr. Soumya Shankar Bose, Regional Director, Mr. Aishan Khan, East Zone

Casting Manager, and many more models were also present at the pre – launch press conference.