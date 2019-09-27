Experience a sacred getaway with an elaborate bhuribhoj this pujo only at JW Marriott Kolkata!

Durga Pujo brings us an endless emotion and nostalgia; it holds a special sentiment in our hearts. The city awakens with

a new level of zest and joy! This is the time of the year where friends and family all come together to celebrate the

biggest festival of the year, with Dhaaker taal, Dhunuchi naach, prayers and bhoj. JW Marriott Kolkata will bring the City

of Joy a magnificent DURGA PUJA MAHOTSAV 2019with an exquisite Stay Package that includes Pujo Mahabhoj

offerings and Pandal hopping too.

The property is all set to present to you a spread that captures the spirit of Kolkata during its most popular festival. The

exquisitely planned pujo celebration will be hosted at the Grand Ballroom, JW Kitchen and Vintage Asia. There is also a

special stay package for the patrons to take a tranquil break from the monotony and experience a wholesome gala time

at the property.

The pujo Mahabhoj will be displayed at the Grand Ballroom all through Saptami, Asthami and Nabami. Enjoy delicacies

such as ‘Gondhoraj Fish Tikka’, ‘Echorer Dalna’, ‘Aam Kasundi Paneer’, ‘Posto Murgi’, ‘Mutton Roganjosh’, ‘Pulao’,

‘Dhokar Dalna’ to name a few. Keeping the authenticity of pujo in mind, the property will also showcase the spirit of

Devi through Baul Sangeet, Abriti, Chhau dance, dhaak and Puja Parikrama played in the LED wall, giving a holistic

experience while you immerse yourself in the scrumptious spread.

JW Kitchen will reveal an elaborate buffet with festive delights including a wide selection of Indian, Continental and

Asian favorites such as ‘Stir Fry Asian Greens’, ‘MurghTariwala’, ‘Chingri macher Malai Curry’, Sorshe Maachh’,

‘Kolkata Chicken Biryani’, ‘Ghee Bhaat’ during Shashti, Saptami, Asthami, Nabami and Dashami. The dining area will be

decked up keeping in mind the essence of pujo. A special midnight buffet will also be available for the guests to enjoy

night time snacking after a long pandal hopping spree.

Also, keeping up with the spirit of celebration, the signature pan-Asian restaurant, Vintage Asia’s menu will also boast of

Puja specials along with exotic concoctions available from Shashti to Navami.

Observe Saptami with melodious voices like Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee and vocalist Suchhanda Ghosh, as they bring you

melodies and storytelling of Tagorean. These will surly evokes memories of an era gone by. For Astami, catch the Indie

Folk Band ‘The Miliputs’ live with the urban sound of Bangla Folk Rock Fusion and get high on the Pujo spirit. On

Nabami, witness energetic martial art form ‘Chhau’, from the hills of Purulia travels all the way to JW Marriott Kolkata to

perform a live Mahisasurmardini for you while the travelling mystic minstrels of Bengal, the Bauls musicians perform

soulful renditions about love and humanity.

The property has not only prepared a food paradise for you, but has also put together few exciting offers for your fun,

entertaining and relaxing getaway.

Come and experience a royal retreat this Durga Pujo at the city’s favorite luxury property- JW Marriott Kolkata and have

a blissful time with your family and loved ones.

Here is wishing everyone “Shubho Sarodiyar Priti O Shubechha!’’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

