Explorer Ed Stafford takes wife and toddler son on his biggest survival challenge yet in the new Discovery show ‘Man Woman Child Wild’

Renowned adventurer Ed Stafford has survived alone in some of

Earth’s most hostile environments, often desperate for food, shelter and water, but now he’s

putting himself to the ultimate test. In the brand-new documentary ED STAFFORD: MAN

WOMAN CHILD WILD premiering on Discovery, Discovery HD and Discovery Plus App on May

11, Ed will live off-grid on a remote uninhabited island in Indonesia for one month. He will be

totally self-sufficient fending for himself in this unchartered location, but there’s a twist – this

time, he won’t be alone as Ed will be joined by wife Laura Bingham and 20-month-old son Ran,

where they will have to survive as a family, on the beautiful yet demanding island.

Completely self-filmed Ed, Laura and Ran’s survival challenge will see them based on one of

Indonesia’s 18,000 islands, deep in the Indian Ocean. One hour away from civilisation and with

no provisions, they will have to totally fend for themselves, with no idea of the water and food

sources in advance, and with the looming threat of tropical storms ever present.

In the experiment, Ed and Laura want to take themselves away from the modern trappings of

life to explore how life is when lived ‘back to basics’. With screen heavy lives, how will it affect

them and their relationships when stripped of the modern trappings and obligations. Will they

discover a more natural, wholesome way of living away from the distractions of modern-day life?

Will their relationships get closer and will Ran’s development accelerate?

Talking about the show, Ed Stafford said, “I thought it would be fascinating as an experiment,

for a family to go out and see whether they can survive and leave behind all the trappings of

everyday life. Discovery Channel bought into the idea and they thought it would make a very

interesting TV programme. I think we learned a lot of lessons along the way.” Talking about

what helps him the most at stressful moments, Ed said, “The thing that I use on expeditions that

helps me above everything else, especially, in survival situations is meditating. It’s so important

for me to be centred, to be aware, to be able to notice the things that are going on around you,

but also to step back from your thoughts and your emotions and get to a place of calm.”

“Man Woman Child Wild’, with the involvement of Ed’s family, elevates the survival-adventure,

in its own unique way. This show is inspiring and gains more relevance in times like these, when

forced under lockdown, families are coming together, looking after each other. Such immersive

programming is what our audiences are yearning for,” said, Sai

Abishek, Director–Content, Factual & Lifestyle Entertainment – South Asia, Discovery.

“Given Ed Stafford’s immense popularity, Discovery will premiere the next exclusive series ‘First

Man Out Season 2’ immediately after starting May 16.”

Along with this exciting family show like no other, Ed Stafford will also be seen competing

against the world’s top survivalists in a gritty, real-life race to get out of some of the most hostile

environments on the planet on yet another Discovery Channel show: ‘ED STAFFORD: FIRST

MAN OUT Season 2’, starting from 16 th May.

To view all the action, unfold, tune in to ED STAFFORD: MAN WOMAN CHILD WILD,

which premieres in India on Monday, 11 th May at 8 PM, only on Discovery, Discovery HD

and Discovery Plus App.