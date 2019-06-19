Fabcafe by Fabindia x Shivesh Bhatia – A Food Tale of Eight Cities

Food styling has become a skill many want to master, but don’t know how. Fabcafe by Fabindia presents a Food styling workshop in association with popular food blogger and maverick baker Shivesh Bhatiaacross eight cities – Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chandigarh and Gurgaon.

Coveted Food Enthusiast, Shivesh will take the partakers through nuances of food styling, where one can learn the basics of food styling, from creating a mood and telling a story, to choosing props, the different elements that can be incorporated into one’s frame to make the food look exquisite. Participants will be divided into groups and will each be given a dessert or a savory dish to style. Packed with easy-to-follow styling hacks, this two hour session will allow them to expand their inert culinary proficiency.

Delectable finger food by Fabcafe will be served to the participants as part of the workshop, the likes of Fabcafe’s Spinach, Hara Pyaz& Water Chestnut Momos(Wheat free, made with jackfruit flour & root starches, garlic chive dip), Baked Dal Samosa with Chutney Trio (Seed laced crust, healthy twist on a classic snack), Mutton Galouti on a Mini Kuttu Bread (soft and flavorful kebabs that melt in your mouth).

The two-hour master class by Shivesh Bhatia is priced at Rs. 1500.

Date: 30th June, Sunday

Time: 3pm – 5pm

RegisterHere:

Facebook Event link – https://www.facebook.com/events/447348252513481/

