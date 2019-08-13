Wed. Aug 14th, 2019

Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates reimagine Flavours of India In Six Unique Chocolate Bars

19 hours ago

Six unique chocolate bars comprises of Northern Himalayan Region,Thar Desert,Gangetic Plains,Central Plains,Deccan Plateau,Coastal Regions launched as per the flavours of Six regions of India.Celebrating 73rd Independence Day Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates launched it with the glorious presence of Mr.Anuj Rustagi,Chief operating officer- Chocolates and New Categories – Food Division, ITC Limited.

Each Bar costs Rs.265/- .So the amount been collected will be donated to Make – a- wish Foundation of India,a non profit organization which works towards supporting deserving children to lead richer life by fulfilling their wishes.

