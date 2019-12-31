Wed. Jan 1st, 2020

Welcome to The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Fabelle introduces four unique handcrafted chocolate creations

Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates is ready to add an innovative sparkle to the festive celebrations and further elevate the excitement of the year-end festivities. Keeping in line with the brand ethos of creating inimitable chocolate experiences, Fabelle has reimagined Christmas offerings through four unique formats with the following range.

The take-away collection includes Fabelle’s rendition of traditional Christmas delights – Fabelle Signature Stollen, spiced stollen bread with a crunchy milk chocolate exterior, filled with rum soaked golden raisins, candied citrus peel and 64% dark chocolate marzipan, priced at Rs. 1200. Also on offer is Fabelle Signature Christmas Cake where the holiday classic is encased in 64% dark chocolate cover encrusted with fruit and nuts belle. This version of traditional plum cake is priced at Rs. 850.
Adding a visual delight to the celebratory occasion is Fabelle’s dine-in offerings – An edible Christmas Tree and Christmas present. With a dark chocolate base, the conical shaped edible Christmas Tree is enrobed with matcha tea glaze and is filled with sour cherry jelly, stolen-spiced ganache and hazelnut praline crunch interior. Likewise, the edible Christmas present is made with orange caramel, star anise ganache and ginger bread sablé. The delectable gift/present/ornament is encased in a luxurious Madagascar cocoa mousse, layered with hazelnut financier and finished with a hint of coffee. The Christmas Tree and the Christmas gift/present/ornament are priced at Rs.850 each.
The special collection of delectable Fabelle creations are aesthetically designed keeping in mind the festive season and diverse choices of chocolate connoisseurs. The take-away and dine-in collections will be available from December 18th to December 31st, across the following chocolate boutiques inside ITC Luxury Hotels in the country.

Where:
• Fabelle at The Chocolate Boutique, ITC Sonar, JBS Haldane Avenue, Kolkata;
033 23004407

More Stories

Star Jalsha rings in the festive fervor with Dance Dance Junior Super Finale

IDFC Mutual Fund Launches New Investor Awareness Campaign ‘#BeTheBestYou’

Helpless people are getting cared by free distribution of Dress

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: