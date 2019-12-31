Fabelle introduces four unique handcrafted chocolate creations

Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates is ready to add an innovative sparkle to the festive celebrations and further elevate the excitement of the year-end festivities. Keeping in line with the brand ethos of creating inimitable chocolate experiences, Fabelle has reimagined Christmas offerings through four unique formats with the following range.

The take-away collection includes Fabelle’s rendition of traditional Christmas delights – Fabelle Signature Stollen, spiced stollen bread with a crunchy milk chocolate exterior, filled with rum soaked golden raisins, candied citrus peel and 64% dark chocolate marzipan, priced at Rs. 1200. Also on offer is Fabelle Signature Christmas Cake where the holiday classic is encased in 64% dark chocolate cover encrusted with fruit and nuts belle. This version of traditional plum cake is priced at Rs. 850.

Adding a visual delight to the celebratory occasion is Fabelle’s dine-in offerings – An edible Christmas Tree and Christmas present. With a dark chocolate base, the conical shaped edible Christmas Tree is enrobed with matcha tea glaze and is filled with sour cherry jelly, stolen-spiced ganache and hazelnut praline crunch interior. Likewise, the edible Christmas present is made with orange caramel, star anise ganache and ginger bread sablé. The delectable gift/present/ornament is encased in a luxurious Madagascar cocoa mousse, layered with hazelnut financier and finished with a hint of coffee. The Christmas Tree and the Christmas gift/present/ornament are priced at Rs.850 each.

The special collection of delectable Fabelle creations are aesthetically designed keeping in mind the festive season and diverse choices of chocolate connoisseurs. The take-away and dine-in collections will be available from December 18th to December 31st, across the following chocolate boutiques inside ITC Luxury Hotels in the country.

Where:

• Fabelle at The Chocolate Boutique, ITC Sonar, JBS Haldane Avenue, Kolkata;

033 23004407

