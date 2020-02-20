Faculty Development Program (FDP) on VR/AR of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, WB Progressing at a Great Speed

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal – a doorway to renowned and advanced Knowledge and research programs, has recently launched Faculty Development Program (FDP) on Virtual Reality (VR)/ Augmented Reality (AR) which is progressing at a great speed. The course has rolled out on 18th January 2020 at the Salt Lake campus of the University. The Course Co-ordinator is Prof. Samir Mukherjee, the Head of the Department of Emerging Technology & VR/AR/MR/XR, MAKAUT. An eminent personality in this field, Prof. Mukherjee is the Founder and Creative Technologist of VR AR Academia, India.

The faculties participating in the Program are from Webel DQE Animation Academy, ADTA Academy, MAKAUT’s Computer Science and Engineering Department, Heritage Academy, Sanskrit College and University, George College and even a woman entrepreneur.

In the very first day on 18th January, 2020, Prof. Mukherjee introduced the students to the concepts of VR, AR, MR and XR. He elaborated on the relevance of this emerging technology for our academic curriculum and also in the fields of entertainment, journalism, healthcare, tourism and so on. He said that this technology has immense scope to attract students in the classroom. Actually, traditional mode of teaching is not always adequate to retain the students in classroom, as they can get much information from the internet. He also displayed the Drone, an essential tool of applying VR technology.

The theoretical aspects of VR/AR were explained in the third day. Avi Dwivedi from Unity explained different concepts of 3D Imaging on the third day, 25.01.20. He said that there is no such thing as 3D Image, but it appears 3 dimensional and that technique must be learnt. C++ Programming was explained by an expert in this field Mr. Pritimoy Sanyal of MAKAUT, on that day.

The Fourth Day (01.02.20) was very interesting, as Ms. Sayantani Putatunda, an eminent Bengali writer explained different aspects of Story Telling in general and VR Story Telling in particular in the First Half. She emphasized that VR stories must be brief and hence very sharp. In the Second Half, VR Film Maker and also a woman entrepreneur Ms. Dhriti Chatterjee explained about VR/AR film making, storyboarding and screenplay with video clippings.