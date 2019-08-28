Faith and devotion set to conquer once again! Celebrating the reincarnation of ‘eternal triumph of good over evil’

As Bengal gears up for the invocation of Devi Durga, Star Jalsha is all set to bring back the mystic world of faith, devotion and powerful storytelling that once kept millions in Bengal enchanted week on week. Starting September 2, 2019, Star Jalsha will celebrate the reincarnation of its iconic legacy Durga, with the launch of Durga Durgeshwari. Durga Durgeshwari explores the story of Dugga, an ardent devotee of Maa Durgeshwari. With the Goddess’ blessings upon her, Dugga embarks on an extraordinary journey of devotion and courage to reinstate the triumph of good over evil. Dugga strives to overcome several challenges to save Omkar, her husband, a victim of the evil conspiracies of his aunt Ujjwaini, a celebrity astrologer.

An ode to the glory of the Goddess presented by Star Jalsha almost a decade ago, Durga Durgeshwari will rekindle the spirit of Durga through this new story.

The show comes from the house of Shree Venkatesh Films, the ace production house in Bengal, who produced Durga, along with other iconic shows on Star Jalsha, like Maa, Bojhena Se Bojhena, Potol Kumar Gaanwala etc. Speaking on the launch, Mr. Mahendra Soni said, “Durga has been one of the most popular shows in Bengal. We are extremely excited to recreate the magic after almost a decade. It will be both endearing and challenging for us to keep current audience of Bengali TV captivated through this new story-scape.”

Sampurna and Biswarup will be seen essaying the roles of “Dugga” and “Omkar” in the show.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sagnik Ghosh, Channel Head & EVP, Star Jalsha & Jalsha Movies said, “We are extremely excited to present a modern-day version of one of our most iconic shows ‘Durga’ that was launched more than a decade ago. As Star Jalsha completes its 11th year in Bengal in September 2019, Durga Durgeshwari will be one of the best Puja gifts that we can offer to our esteemed viewers. At its core-the story remains one of ‘triumph of good over evil’ viewed through the journey of an ardent Maa Durga devotee. We look forward to recreate the magic of pure devotion and unwavering faith, once again at the onset of Durga Puja this year. “Durga Durgeshwari is all geared up to pave its way in the hearts of the viewers from 2nd September onwards, Mon – Sun, 6.30 pmonly on Star Jalsha SD and HD.

