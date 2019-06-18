Father’s Day Special Fabelle’s Signature Chocolate Creations

ITC Fabelle introduces special Father’s Day Limited Edition Chocolates. ITC’s Fabelle Chocolates has reimagined every father’s love in hand crafted, limited edition center filled chocolates made from 3 different types of chocolates including the latest Ruby chocolate. These specially crafted chocolates are available in three distinct flavors including – Apple Crumble Pie, Salted Caramel and Lavender andMadagascar Vanilla bean and Ruby Chocolates, created by Fabelle Master Chocolatiers. Each of the three chocolatesis a re-imagination of fatherly love which is hard on the outside, but soft and tender from the inside.

The special collection of delectable Fabelle Father’s Day offerings is aesthetically designed. The Fabelle Limited Edition Chocolate Creations for Father’s Day is available in a box of 3 and 6 at a price of Rs.425 and Rs.645 respectively. Consumers can place their orders by visiting Fabelle’s special Father’s Day microsite www.itcstore.in/fabelle/fathersday or walk into Fabelle at The Chocolate Boutique, ITC Sonar, Kolkata or Fabelle at Quest Mall, 33, Kolkata. Consumers across Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and New Delhi can place ordersfrom the comfort of their homes and enjoy doorstep delivery.

Sweet but with the right mix of different textures, the Apple Crumble Pie Chocolate creation reflects a father’s temperament, all through our growing years, tough on the outside but soft inside.

Fabelle recreates the strength and warmth through the Salted Caramel and Lavender Chocolate creation in which we celebrate our father who have held us close through our lives.

Despite their firm, protective, strict demeanor, fathers ensure that you feel loved and safe, no matter how old we are, how far you are or how busy you are. Recreating that warmth and comfort, Madagascar Vanilla Bean and Ruby chocolate celebrates a sweet bond that will last through ages.



Like this: Like Loading...