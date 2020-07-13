FC Goa appoint Javier Gonzalez as Strength and Conditioning Coach ~ The Spaniard will join Juan Ferrando’s coaching staff ~

FC Goa is pleased to announce that Javier Gonzalez will be the Club’s new Strength & Conditioning Coach. The Spaniard will be an integral part of new Head Coach, Juan Ferrando’s coaching staff as the Gaurs prepare for the new ISL and AFC Champions League campaigns.

“I’m very happy to join FC Goa,” Javier said.

“They are a successful club in the ISL and will play in the AFC Champions League as well. I am also looking forward to working with Coach Juan Ferrando to help our players get even better. I cannot wait to get started with the team.”

FC Goa Head Coach Juan Ferrando was equally excited to work with our new Strength & Conditioning recruit.

“It is great to have Javi at FC Goa,” he said.

“He has worked with some top professionals as well as clubs around the world and has a deep understanding of player training and their needs.

“With the off-season being longer, the pre-season will become even more crucial. And Javi’s contribution will be vital to the team’s fortunes. He is a great addition to the Gaurs and I am sure everyone is excited to work with him at the Club.”

Javier Gonzalez has a total of 8 years of experience in High Performance as a Physical Trainer and Functional Re-educator, and has previously worked at clubs such as Real Valladolid in La Liga, as well as in the UEFA Europa League Qualifying Rounds with Cyprian side AEK Larnaka.

He has also recently worked as Director of the Sports Performance Area in the Taiwan National Team for their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualification campaign.

The announcement of Javier being appointed as Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Gaurs follows Assistant Head Coach Clifford Miranda’s decision to extend his stay at FC Goa.

About FC Goa

FC Goa is a professional football club based out of Goa that competes in the Indian Super League (ISL) and is the current holder of the Super Cup. Nicknamed the Gaurs, FC Goa has been one of the most consistent teams in the ISL – reaching 3 semi-finals and 2 finals in 6 seasons.

In Season 2019/20, the club won the Hero ISL League Winners Shield, by finishing top of the table in the league stages and became the first ever club from India to qualify for the group stages of the AFC Champions League. The Gaurs are also the only ISL side to win more than 50 games and score more than 200 goals.

Co-owned by Mr Jaydev Mody, Mr Akshay Tandon and Mr Virat Kohli, FC Goa is one of few Indian Clubs to have a complete youth development ecosystem. It’s U14, U16, U18 and Developmental Teams compete at the highest levels in Goa and nationally. The system has produced recognizable talents like Saviour Gama, Princeton Rebello and many more. The Gaurs are also the current Champions of the Goa Professional League, GFA U20 & GFA U18 Leagues.