FC Goa sign multi-year deal with Jockey

FC Goa have roped in Jockey India as an Official Partner of the club starting from the 2019/20 football season. The iconic innerwear and athleisure brand has penned a multi-year deal with the football club.

The partnership will see Jockey create a unique fan engagement zone on Matchday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. Jockey will also enhance fan experience by creating exciting digital content for FC Goa fans throughout the season.

FC Goa Chief Operating Officer Aditya Datta stated, “The club is delighted to be associated with Jockey. With our visions aligned at being trailblazers in our respective fields Jockey and FC Goa will partner to become the change they want to see. Jockey was clear about their focus being enhancing fan experience and building on fan culture in sport. As a club, that has always been our highest priority. We see real intent in this vision and our coming together was a natural fit. “

Mr. M.C. Cariappa, President – Sales & Marketing, Jockey India added, “Jockey is committed to the endeavour of exciting and inspiring customers to lead an active lifestyle. FC Goa’s passion for bringing Joga Bonito – the beautiful game to its followers in this gorgeous part of the country is right inline with Jockey’s vision of enhancing fan experience in India. Jockey and FC Goa are brands that believe in going all out to celebrate the spirit of the game both on and off the field. We see this partnership growing in strength in the coming years.”

