FedEx ‘SME Connect’ Program Empowers Small Businesses to Access New Possibilities

FedEx Express, the world’s largest express transportation company and a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), as part of its ongoing commitment to support the growth of small and medium enterprises (SME/SMEs) in India, brings its ‘SME Connect’ Program to Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The ‘SME Connect’ program is a thought leadership and knowledge sharing platform for SMEs to interact with industry and subject matter experts for solution oriented discussions that impact their business.

According to Udyog Aadhar, Chennai accounts for over 170,000 MSMEs[1], making it the biggest SME hub in Tamil Nadu, and one of the most important hubs in the country. The major contributors to the sector include textiles and garments, auto components, engineering manufacturing units, pharmaceuticals, petroleum, plastic and printing.

The theme for the session in Chennai is ‘Building a Sustainable Business through Effective Risk Management’, with leading industry experts and entrepreneurs, sharing their business insights on the current macroeconomic environment and different approaches to mitigate these risks.

Addressing the occasion, Mr. Mohamad Sayegh, vice president Operations, for FedEx Express in India said, “FedEx connects people and possibilities every day, and provides small businesses with the solutions and guidance needed to pursue their global ambitions. We are delighted to bring the third edition of the ‘SME Connect’ program to Chennai, a dynamic business market. We believe that SMEs are the growth engine of our economy and employment in the region, and the insights shared in this session will equip them to enhance their solutions and access new possibilities for their businesses.”

Each ‘SME Connect’ program focuses on specially curated topics relevant to the local market, delivered through panel discussions with industry experts to give small businesses guidance and tips to innovate and learn.

FedEx has a long history of supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses, and is committed to helping them reach their full potential. In 2017, FedEx launched the Small Business Grant Contest in India, which provides small businesses with the inspiration and financial resources to take their business global, helping them to grow their footprint and sharpen their competitive edge. The contest has now completed its second edition.

