Felicitation of Board toppers by Rotary District 3291

Rotary International District 3291 and Rotary Club of Belur felicitated the top ranked students from different boards at CONNECTIONS -District Assembly at the Hyatt Regency. Mr Rajive Kaul Chairman NICCO Group was the chief guest, he along with District Governor ( 2019-20) Ajay Agarwal felicitated the Board toppers.



Dewang Kumar Agarwal of Kolkata and secured the top position in ISC Class 12 examination 2019, scoring 100 percent marks. Dewang shares the first position in India with Vibha Swaminathan of Bengaluru. Dewang is a student of Science stream. He has made Kolkata and Eastern region proud by being an all India topper.Debanjan Das from South Point High School is the overall topper in the Eastern Region of CBSE (comprising West Bengal, Orissa, Jharkhand and part of Chhattisgarh).

He studied under the Humanities stream and scored 98.6 percent marks.

Anwesha Chattopadhyay of Garden High School secured second rank in India and topped in West Bengal with 99.2 percent marks. We are very thankful to principal Rajarshi Biswas for gracing the occassion and agreeing to receive the award and present it to Anwesha on our behalf.

Aratrika Pal student of Heritage International School from the science stream has secured the All India 3rd position with 99.5% for the ISC 2019 result.

