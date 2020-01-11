Femina releases a research report around Working Millennial Mother titled, ‘All About Women’

Femina, India’s leading women’s brand,has always been known as the

destination for all things women. The experts on Indian women have released a report targeted at

millennial mothers called, ‘All About Women’. This research report commissioned by Femina is an in-

depth analysis and gives a peek at consumer behavior, lifestyle, habits, purchasing power,

interpersonal relationships along with many other facets of a working millennial mother.

The research study conducted by LeadCap Ventures and its findings are a result of extensive

quantitative and qualitative research done over months with more than 1500 urban women across

10 mega cities/metros and Tier 1 markets. The research report reflected on the changing dynamics

of motherhood, and parenthood in Indian households. The subjects are bifurcated based on the type

of families and further categorized basis varied determinants such as striking a work-life balance,

preference to children, spouse-partner relationship, self-care and digital content consumption.

Lifestyle of a millennial working mother

Exhibiting interesting anecdotes on the

lifestyle of the millennial mother, the

report revealed that growing attention of

women towards personal self-care. The

report also highlighted that despite of

hectic schedules and tiring routines, the

mothers didn’t compromise on inculcating

healthy food habits and were health-

conscious for themselves and their families.

Striving for work-life balance

Striking the perfect work-life balance,

respondents revealed that they were able

to do that with the avid and proactive support by their families and colleagues.

Kids over everything

Additionally, for the millennial working mother, the children hold the utmost priority. Taking time

out from their busy schedules, millennial parents make sure that either one of the parents is

available with the child at any given point.

Elaborating on how Femina’ s All About Women Report,Mr. Deepak Lamba, CEO of Worldwide

Media said, “Femina as a brand has always known the pulse of Indian women and the research

report is another testimonial for it.‘All About Women’ is a new chapter in the brand journey where

we deep dive into various facets of a woman’s lives and predict trends, tailor content and have a

customized approach for increasing engagement. ”

Further commenting on the occasion, Tanya Chaitanya, Editor and Chief Community Officer at

Femina said, “With a rich legacy of over 60 years, Femina has pioneered bold path-breaking content

through decades and the brand understands the Indian modern women. The findings of this report

have corroborated with our content strategy and proven once again that no one knows Indian

women like we do.”

 The new-age moms allow their kids a total screen

time of- 66 mins during week days and 97 min during

weekends

 More than 67% mothers ensure they consume proper

nutritious food

 Millennial mothers devote adequate time to self-care

with almost all mothers including basic make-up such

as powder, creams etc. while travelling to office

 85% of millennial working mothers hardly cooked or

never did so at home

Femina’s January issue will further elaborate these insights and findings and corroborate them with

content tailored to the working millennial mother. This issue will also shed light on Femina’s focused

content strategy to cater to what women need and the in-depth understanding of it.

