Femina releases a research report around Working Millennial Mother titled, ‘All About Women’
Femina, India’s leading women’s brand,has always been known as the
destination for all things women. The experts on Indian women have released a report targeted at
millennial mothers called, ‘All About Women’. This research report commissioned by Femina is an in-
depth analysis and gives a peek at consumer behavior, lifestyle, habits, purchasing power,
interpersonal relationships along with many other facets of a working millennial mother.
The research study conducted by LeadCap Ventures and its findings are a result of extensive
quantitative and qualitative research done over months with more than 1500 urban women across
10 mega cities/metros and Tier 1 markets. The research report reflected on the changing dynamics
of motherhood, and parenthood in Indian households. The subjects are bifurcated based on the type
of families and further categorized basis varied determinants such as striking a work-life balance,
preference to children, spouse-partner relationship, self-care and digital content consumption.
Lifestyle of a millennial working mother
Exhibiting interesting anecdotes on the
lifestyle of the millennial mother, the
report revealed that growing attention of
women towards personal self-care. The
report also highlighted that despite of
hectic schedules and tiring routines, the
mothers didn’t compromise on inculcating
healthy food habits and were health-
conscious for themselves and their families.
Striving for work-life balance
Striking the perfect work-life balance,
respondents revealed that they were able
to do that with the avid and proactive support by their families and colleagues.
Kids over everything
Additionally, for the millennial working mother, the children hold the utmost priority. Taking time
out from their busy schedules, millennial parents make sure that either one of the parents is
available with the child at any given point.
Elaborating on how Femina’ s All About Women Report,Mr. Deepak Lamba, CEO of Worldwide
Media said, “Femina as a brand has always known the pulse of Indian women and the research
report is another testimonial for it.‘All About Women’ is a new chapter in the brand journey where
we deep dive into various facets of a woman’s lives and predict trends, tailor content and have a
customized approach for increasing engagement. ”
Further commenting on the occasion, Tanya Chaitanya, Editor and Chief Community Officer at
Femina said, “With a rich legacy of over 60 years, Femina has pioneered bold path-breaking content
through decades and the brand understands the Indian modern women. The findings of this report
have corroborated with our content strategy and proven once again that no one knows Indian
women like we do.”
The new-age moms allow their kids a total screen
time of- 66 mins during week days and 97 min during
weekends
More than 67% mothers ensure they consume proper
nutritious food
Millennial mothers devote adequate time to self-care
with almost all mothers including basic make-up such
as powder, creams etc. while travelling to office
85% of millennial working mothers hardly cooked or
never did so at home
Femina’s January issue will further elaborate these insights and findings and corroborate them with
content tailored to the working millennial mother. This issue will also shed light on Femina’s focused
content strategy to cater to what women need and the in-depth understanding of it.