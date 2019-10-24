Festive ready with Manish Malhotra and Love & Care

Festive occasions present the opportunity for a celebration where friends and family come together to dress up and look their best. With trends constantly changing, women are becoming more passionate about curating outfits they want to wear for special occasions and are increasingly taking a keen interest in the fabrics they pick for these garments. Fabrics are the soulful threads that bind fashion like no other.

The festive season is the perfect opportunity for women to bring out their luscious silks, gorgeous cottons and comfortable woolens crafted with beautiful designs and embroideries.

Celebrated designer and Love & Care brand ambassador Manish Malhotra, decodes some exclusive styling tips for the season:

Evoke a sense of modern style: Engaging pieces like flowy skirts paired with edgy crop tops or long tapered tops evokes a sense of modern style. For those formal evenings, beautiful embellished gowns can be worn to give a more dramatic feel.

Look Scintillating in a Saree: Exude 9 yards of vintage charm by wearing a dazzling saree this season. Sarees are versatile and this traditional Indian garment is a mainstay during the festive season.

Romance beautiful minimalism: If wearing heavy outfits is not your style, tunics are also a great option. They can be worn either short or teamed up with comfortable palazzo pants. With subtle embroidery, they are a great option for a simple Diwali lunch.

Embrace clean lines: Keep the silhouettes simple and avoid wearing multiple layers to be comfortable for a long night of festive fun. Intricately crafted kalidars and shararas are good options of festive outfits with clean lines.

Vibrant Colour Palette: Jewel tones and elegant shades like white, ivory, ochre, beige, salmon and gold exude a festive vibe. Pick the shade that best compliments your style and choice of garments. Outfits with sequin sheathing, ivory threadwork, floral motifs and sheer play are sure to be a hit this festive season.

Don't forget to give your outﬁts the Love & Care: While styling your wardrobe, it is essential that women don't forget to give their garments the Love & Care they deserve. Offering tailor made solutions to care for different types of fabrics, Love & Care is the expert care wash which treats those gorgeous outfits. Comprising of a special PH balanced formula, the products are designed to be gentle on all types of fabrics. It helps the fabric retain its shine and strength; ensuring the garment looks brand new for longer.

