“FFACE Anokhi”- where ‘Beauty Has No Shape’

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti.

FFACE- the prominent talent management brand in Eastern India has come up with a platform with an unique concept ‘Beauty Has No Shape’. This pageant provides a platform to all the talented women from all across the State to achieve their passion in the world of fashion and entertainment, without worrying about the shape, size and age.

The first edition of “FFACE Anokhi” showcased the top ten finalists facing three rounds of the grand finale starting with the indo western designer collection by Sheetal Pandey, followed by gowns by Roop Rang boutique and the final phase was the question-answer round where the contestants were judged on their presence of mind and distinct verbal skills. The event was judged by the panel of eminent judges, Mrs. India International 2011 Richa Sharma, actress Koneenika Bannerjee, actress Swastika Dutta and famed model and Ex Big Boss contestant Dimpy Ganguly.

“FFace Anokhi 2nd runner up Rakhi,

1st runner up Sneha and the winner of the

title “FFACE Anokhi 2019” Minakshi, were crowned by Richa Sharma.

Neil Roy, Founder-Director, FFACE, Paromita Ghosh, Strategic Consultant Director, FFACE and Indraneel Mukherjee, Fashion Director, FFACE hope that the pageant will grow bigger year after year witnessing its grand success in the very first edition.

Like this: Like Loading...