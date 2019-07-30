FFACE unveils Top Fifteen most eligible and glamorous finalists of ‘FFACE Anokhi’ for India

FFACE, one of the prominent talent management brands of Eastern India unveiled the top fifteen finalists who would compete to win the crown of “FFACE Anokhi” for the segment of India at The Park, Kolkata today. The unveiling took place in the presence of the star cast of the upcoming Bengali movie “Parineeta” – glamorous actress Subhasree Ganguly, popular model turned actor Falaque Rashid Roy, well known actor Adrit Roy and renowned director Raj Chakraborty along with Mr. Neil Roy, Founder-Director of FFACE, Ms. Paromita Ghosh, Strategic Consultant-Director of FFACE, Mr. Indroneel Mukherjee, Fashion Director of FFACE.

The beauty pageant has taken place across Bangladesh and Eastern India. ‘Every woman is beautiful’ to add on to this notion over 100 participants from Eastern India appeared before judges. This was indeed a matter of tough choice; the Jury had a hard time judging and picking the best fifteen. The Judges panel included renowned director Satrajit Sen, acclaimed dj Akash Rohira, eminent personality Jimmy Tangree along with Indroneel Mukherjee and Paromita Ghosh. Initially after auditions in Bangladesh and India, 15 participants will be selected from each country. Out of 15 women the top 10 participants of each country will be selected for the final round, who will compete for the crown of FFACE Anokhi. The finale will be held at Thailand.

Speaking on this occasion Mr. Neil Roy, Founder-Director of FFACE said, “Anokhi is a platform where we believe that every shape and size of woman is beautiful. Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. Size doesn’t matter in beauty. Today we are going to announce the top 15 contestants of the FFace Anokhi India and we are very excited about it”.

Ms. Paromita Ghosh, Strategic Consultant-Director of FFACE said, “Beauty comes in every shape and size. Every woman is beautiful in her own way. No matter what shape or size you are, you should feel confident in your own skin. We want to promote the message about Body Positivity through our platform Anokhi; we firmly believe that every girl is special in their own way irrespective of their size and shape”.

Mr. Indroneel Mukherjee, Fashion Director of FFACE added “Loving oneself isn’t hard, when you understand who and what ‘yourself’ is. It has nothing to do with the shape of your face, the size of your eyes, the length of your hair or the quality of your clothes. It’s so beyond all of those things and it’s what gives life to everything about you. Your own self is such a treasure. We hardly see any plus size model in the fashion industry. Why should shape and size be a barrier, It doesn’t matter what weight, shape or form your body is, you should be proud of it”.

About FFACE Anokhi: It is a platform which promotes the concept “Beauty Has No Shape”. It challenges body shaming and brings out the true essence of womanhood. FFACE believes that beauty has no shape and that women of all shape are beautiful. It is a stepping stone for all the talented women from across the state to achieve their passion in the world of fashion and entertainment. The pageant is powered by Facebook digitally.

About FFACE (Fame Fashion and Creative Excellence): FFACE is prominent talent management brand in eastern India. It is the platform provided to aspiring actors, models, fashion photographers, designers, make-up artists and the like who are meticulously chosen by a distinguished panel of judges from the fashion and film fraternity. Their abilities are showcased through the FFACE Calendar and other FFACE events side by side with eminent Tollywood celebrities and celebrities from different walks of life.

The Top 16 finalists were:

1. Lopamudra Chakraborty

2. Poonam Mahendra

3. Meenakshi Sudan

4. Swagata Paul

5. Pooja Pathak

6. Bilkes Parveen

7. Bandana Basu

8. Rajnandini Mukherjee

9. Asha Saha

10. Rakhi Shah

11. Rinky Saha

12. Tanzim Tankhir

13. Payel Thakur

14. Rashmi Chetani

15. Nisha Gupta

16. Mou Singhal

Like this: Like Loading...