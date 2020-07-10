Films and Frames, ‘Digital Film Awards’ streaming on Social media

Considering the COVID-19 issue and keeping social distancing in mind, Films and Frames came up with the innovative idea by organizing a first ever digital Award ceremony titled ‘Digital Film Awards, Bangla’. Experience the first ever digital film awards from the comfort of your home with the new age AT (at home) entertainment. Watch your favorite stars perform maintaining social distancing. The 10 episodic content will be streaming on the Official Facebook, Instagram and Youtube pages of Films and Frames from 10th July 2020.

The digital award ceremony has been hosted by Parambrata Chattopadhay, Raya Bhattacharya along with Bonny Sengupta and Falaque Rashid Roy. Few special segments were hosted by Ridhima Ghosh, Ishaa Saha, Biswanath Basu and Kanchan Mullick. Digital Film Awards paved the way for the first ever AT (at home) experience of a Film Award Show and also the first ever 9:16 Vertical format professional shoot, “specifically designed for social media viewing experience”. The idea of Digital Film Awards was conceived by Neil Roy. This award show was for all those films which were released between 1st April 2019 – 31st Mar 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, Shyam Sundar Dey, Tanmoy Banerjee and Neil Roy, Founders, Films and Frames Digital Award said, “We tried to create something different and no doubt the Digital Film Awards was one of a kind. The creative team gave wings to a new digital era by using the top-notch technology and they created something massive. This is the first-ever online award show to our audience. It took weeks of designing the set, plotting every move, creating virtual stage lights as well as the online set up where every single inch of space was meticulously plotted. More than technology, it was the mind and innovative ideas deployed to create the experience which mattered.”

The gala award show included all major established actors, actresses, film makers and film technicians from the Entertainment Industry. Nominations for award categories were done by the Advisory Committee consisting of prominent Film Journalists, National Award Winning Film Directors and Popular Film Actors. 40 award categories were given away and they are:

JURY AWARDS:

Best Actor: Abir Chatterjee – (Durgeshgorer Guptodhon)

Best Actress: Shubhashree Ganguly – (Parineeta)

Best Editor: Subhojit Singho (Jhesto Putro)

Trendsetting Performance of the Year – Male: Anirban Bhattacharya – (Dwitiyo Purush)

Trendsetting Performance of the Year – Female: Jaya Ehsan – (Konttho)

Best Director: Srijit Mukherjee – (Gumnaami)

Best Supporting Actor: Paran Bandopadhay – (Borunbabur Bondhu)

Best Supporting Actress: Tnusree Chakraborty – (Gumnaami)

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Parambrata Chattopadhyay – (Dwitiyo Purush)

Tapash Pal Memorial Award, Promising Talent: Sohom Mazumdar

New Age Woman of the Year: Ritabhari Chakraborty (Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti)

Best Music Director: Arkopravo Mukherjee – (Parineeta)

Song of the Year: Rangabati – Surajit Chatterjee and Iman (Gotro)

Diva of the Decade – (Supriya Devi Memorial Award): Rituparna Sengupta

Best Screenplay: Srijit Mukherjee (Vinci Da)

Best Cinematographer: Subhankar Bhar (Kedara)

Best Playback: Shreya Ghoshal (Parineeta)

Best Actor in a Comic Role: Ankush Hazra (Bibaho Obhijaan)

Best Lyrics: Ranojay Bhattacharya (Sweater) – Preme Pora Baron

Best Film: Gotro

Best Production Designer: Shibaji Pal (GUMNAAMI)

Best Make Up: Somenath Kundu (Gumnami)

Best Sound Designer: Anindit Roy & Adeep Singh Manki (Aural Work Station )Mitin Mashi

OTT Promising Face: Sourav Das

Hotshot Director of the year: Dhrubo Banerjee (Durgeshghor Guptodhan)

Most Distinguished Performance in a Character Role: Vinay Pathak (Mitin Mashi)

CRITICS AWARDS:

Best Actor: Prosenjit Chatterjee (Gumnaami)

Best Actress: Koel Mallick (Mitin Mashi)

Best Director: Kaushik Ganguly (Jyeshthoputro)

Best Film: Kedara

Best Supporting Actress: Sudipta Chakraborty (Jyeshthoputra)

Best Supporting Actor: Ritwick Chakraborty (Jyesthoputra)

VIEWERS CHOICE POPULAR:

Best Actress: Subhashree Ganguly (Parineeta)

Best Film: Parineeta

Best Director: Raj Chakraborty (Parineeta)

Best Song: Tomake by Shreya Ghoshal (Parineeta)

Best Music Director: Arkopravo Mukherjee (Parineeta)

Best Playback Female: Shreya Ghoshal (Parineeta)

Best Playback Male: Arijit Singh (Dwitiyo Purush)

Best Actor in a negative role: Parambrata Chatterjee (Dwityio Purush)

About Films and Frames: Films and Frames brand was co-founded by Neil Roy, Tanmoy Banerje and Shyam Sundar Dey to create exclusive digital content.