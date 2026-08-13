Amber Enterprises India Limited





Pursuant to Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on Thursday, 13th August 2026, has, inter alia, considered and approved the appointment of MrSudhir Goyal as the Chief Financial Officer of IL JIN Electronics (India) Private Limited, a material subsidiary of the Company, with effect from 13th August 2026, and payment of remuneration to him, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company and other requisite approvals, if any|SUBJECT: General Updates







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