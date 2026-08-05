

At a time when industries are demanding more reliable and efficient fluid handling solutions, Meet Jain, Founder of Antlia Engineering Works, is building one of India’s emerging industrial pump manufacturers by focusing on engineering excellence rather than reinventing proven technologySpecializing in Air Operated Double Diaphragm (AODD) pumps, Antlia Engineering Works has grown by delivering dependable pumping solutions for industries including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food processing, paints, wastewater treatment, mining, and oil & gas.







“Some things aren’t disrupted because they’re already perfectThe AODD pump is one of them—and Meet Jain has built a business on that foundation.”

















Antlia Engineering Works, a leading AODD Pump Manufacturer in India, provides reliable industrial pumps for chemical processing and fluid handling applications







The Call That Started Everything



In 2017, a young entrepreneur in Mumbai picked up the phone and called India’s biggest Air Operated Double Diaphragm (AODD) pump manufacturerMeet Jain was excited, ambitious and ready to build something significantWhat he heard on the other end of that call would define the next decade of his life.







“What value addition will you bring to my company?” the owner askedThen: “What’s your MOQ?” That was the end of that conversation.







Rather than being discouraged, Meet made a different call to a mid-level manufacturer who gave Antlia Engineering Works the importance a new business deservedBest pricingExcellent after-sales serviceAnd crucially, a willingness to co-develop productsTogether, they developed a flap-type AODD pump that would become a cornerstone of Antlia’s product range.







Within three years, Antlia became that manufacturer’s top purchaserThe foundation was set.







The Decision That Changed Everything



Growth, however, rarely travels in a straight lineWhen their supplier raised prices by 30–35% overnight, Meet faced one of the most consequential decisions of Antlia’s journey: absorb the cost, or rebuild the supply chain from scratch.







He chose the harder pathAntlia shifted its entire aod pump manufacturing operation from Vasai to Gujarat, a move that initially demanded significant investment, coordination, and patienceThe result was transformativeBetter qualityBetter after-sales serviceA stronger partnership built on mutual respect rather than dependency.







Five years on, India’s biggest AODD pump manufacturer has been actively approaching Antlia for over a year, hoping to win back their businessThe student had become the standard.







Building One of India’s Leading AODD Pump Manufacturers



Today, Antlia Engineering Works is recognised as one of India’s largest AODD Pump manufacturersFounded in 2017 and ISO 9001:2015 certified, the company manufactures a comprehensive range of Air Operated Double Diaphragm pumps available in Polypropylene (PP), Stainless Steel 316 (SS316), PVDF and Aluminium alongside barrel pumps and centrifugal pumps, serving the chemical, pharmaceutical, paint, oil & gas and automotive industries.







The AODD pump invented by Jim Wilden in 1955 has remained fundamentally unchanged for 70 years, and for good reasonIt requires no electricity, is intrinsically safe near flammable fluids, self-primes, runs dry without damage, handles abrasive slurries and operates submergedNo other pump technology replicates this combination of capabilitiesAntlia has built its reputation on mastering and manufacturing this irreplaceable technology.







The company’s client roster reflects the trust it has earned: Ministry of Defence, Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), Asian Paints, ITC, Godrej, Adani Solar, Coca-Cola, and 3M a global brand that found Antlia through a Google search and reached out directly, without a single cold call.







Thinking Global From a Mumbai Factory



With exports to over 20 countries including the USA, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Kenya, South Africa, Australia, Ghana, Nigeria, Nepal, Chile, and beyond. Meet’s vision for Antlia has always extended beyond Indian bordersIn 2024, that global thinking took a concrete digital form.







Antlia became one of the first Indian industrial pump manufacturers to launch a fully multilingual website available in English, French, and ArabicThe reasoning was strategic: over 300 million French speakers across Africa and Europe search and buy in their language, not EnglishThe Middle East, home to some of the world’s largest oil and gas companies relies on Arabic-language searchGoogle’s algorithm rewards local-language content with higher rankings in local search resultsIf your website doesn’t speak your customer’s language, it effectively doesn’t exist for them.







Antlia also holds GeM (Government e-Marketplace) seller registration, Ministry of Defence approval, and has exhibited at industrial trade expos in Indore, Hyderabad, and Delhi with international exhibition plans in the pipeline.







Redefining How Industrial Equipment Is Bought in India



In a sector still largely defined by phone calls, distributor networks, and long procurement cycles, Meet made a move that no Indian AODD pump manufacturer had attempted before: he launched a direct diaphragm pump e-commerce website where customers can purchase AODD pumps online, directly from the manufacturer.







Platforms like Amazon, IndustryBuying, and Moglix list double diaphragm pumps but as third-party sellers. Antlia’s e-commerce platform is different in a fundamental way: the company that designs, manufactures, tests and services the pump is the same company taking your orderNo resellersNo markupsNo middlemenAccurate specifications, application guidance, and after-sales support are built into the purchase, not bolted on after.







This manufacturer-to-customer direct model, rare anywhere in the world for industrial pump equipment, is a signal of where Antlia is headed: a modern, digitally-native industrial company that happens to make world-class pumps.







The Man Behind the Machine



Meet Jain is the founder and owner of Antlia Engineering WorksWith over a decade of experience spanning B2B sales, strategic partnerships, manufacturing operations, and international trade, he brings a rare combination of technical depth and commercial sharpness to industrial manufacturing.







Meet Jain holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from NMIMS-MPSTME and an MBA from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) one of India’s most prestigious business schools while simultaneously building Antlia Pumps.







At Antlia, he personally oversees product quality, customer delivery and technical support ensuring that every pump leaving the factory meets the stringent standards demanded by defence establishments, PSUs, and global industrial clients.







What’s Next for Antlia



From a Mumbai-based startup that once couldn’t get a callback from India’s biggest pump manufacturer, Antlia Engineering Works has grown into a globally exporting, ISO 9001:2015 certified, Ministry of Defence-approved manufacturer with clients spanning some of India’s most demanding industries and over 20 countries worldwide.







With international trade exhibition plans in Southeast Asia, a multilingual digital presence, a direct e-commerce channel, and a YouTube channel whose technical content has crossed 465k organic viewsAntlia is building the digital and physical infrastructure to serve industrial customers across the world.







The AODD pump has survived 70 years without being replaced. Meet Jain is betting that the company he has built around it will last just as long.