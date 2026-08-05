Bagmane Prime Office REIT



Bagmane Prime Office REIT has informed the Exchange regarding ‘Earnings Conference Call for quarter ended June 30, 2026 to be held on Wednesday, August12, 2026.’|SUBJECT: Updates



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