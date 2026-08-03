Biocon Limited



Biocon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 03, 2026, titled “Biocon Announces U.SCommercial Launch of Yesafili , a Biosimilar to Regeneron s Eylea® 2 mg”|SUBJECT: Press Release



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