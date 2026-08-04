Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited



Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on August 04, 2026 |SUBJECT: Shareholders meeting



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