Indian Kitchen Appliances Brand Glen Announces Independence Day Offer on BLDC Kitchen Chimneys



Glen Appliances PvtLtd., one of India’s leading kitchen appliance brands, today announced the return of its annual Glen Independence Day Offer, running from August 1 to 17This year’s edition puts the spotlight on the brand’s BLDC (Brushless DC Motor) chimney range, offering customers up to 60% off as part of Glen’s continuing mission to bring smoke-free, healthier kitchens into Indian homes.







Held every year around India’s Independence Day, the offer has become one of Glen’s most anticipated shopping momentsThis edition’s core message is an upgrade: encouraging households still using conventional chimneys to move to BLDC technology, which delivers stronger suction, quieter operation and greater energy efficiencyAlongside the BLDC range, the sale also covers Glen’s heat auto-clean and designer chimney collections.







Hero Products in the Sale



Three models anchor this year’s campaign:



Commenting on the sale, Rintu Dasgupta, COO, Glen Appliances PvtLtd., said, “Indoor air quality is one of the most overlooked aspects of kitchen wellness in Indian homesEvery year, the Independence Day Offer gives us an opportunity to encourage this shift, moving households from conventional chimneys to our BLDC range, which is quieter, more powerful and more energy-efficientSmoke-free kitchens aren’t a luxury anymore; they’re fast becoming an essential part of how modern Indian families cook and live, and we’re glad to make that upgrade more accessible this festive season.”







Availability



The Glen Independence Day Offer is live on the Glen India website and across the brand’s network of 200+ exclusive Glen Galleries nationwide.







Shop the sale: glenindia.com/pages/independance-day-offer-2026



About Glen Appliances



Founded in 1999, Glen Appliances PvtLtdis one of India’s leading kitchen and home appliance brands, known for pioneering products such as auto-ignition cooktops and silent chimneysWith a growing focus on wellness-driven innovation, including smoke-free kitchen solutions that address indoor air pollution, Glen operates a nationwide network of 200+ exclusive Glen Galleries and 300+ service centres, supported by in-house manufacturing and a strong after-sales infrastructure.