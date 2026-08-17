Kirtilals Unveils “Sindooram”, an Exquisite Bridal Jewellery Collection at Somajiguda Store



Kirtilals, the renowned natural diamond jewellery brand, launches Sindooram, an exquisite bridal jewellery collection at its Somajiguda store in HyderabadInspired by the captivating beauty of nature, the collection brings together motifs drawn from floral forms, hibiscus blooms, majestic peacocks and other natural elements, reimagined through the artistry of master craftsmen.

















Kirtilals proudly unveiled Sindooram – The Bridal Collection at its Somajiguda Showroom in Hyderabad







Sindooram collection showcases the brilliance of finest quality natural diamonds, precious metals and vibrant colour stones, with each creation reflecting a distinctive interpretation of natureFrom the graceful forms of flowers to the regal elegance of the peacock, every motif is thoughtfully translated into bridal jewellery through meticulous detailing, refined design and exceptional craftsmanship.







Created for the bride who appreciates artistry as much as elegance, the collection celebrates the grandeur of traditional bridal jewellery while bringing a distinctive contemporary sensibility to each creationEvery piece is crafted to complement the significance of her special day and become a cherished heirloom for generations to come.

















Bridal Diamond Jewellery of the Year award at the Retail Jeweller India Awards 2026







The collection has also earned recognition at the Retail Jeweller India Awards 2026, where Kirtilals’ bridal collection was honoured with the prestigious ‘Best Bridal Jewellery of the Year’ awardThe award-winning jewellery piece from the Sindooram collection is now on display at the Somajiguda store, offering customers an opportunity to experience its distinctive design and craftsmanship first-hand.







MrSuraj Shantakumar, Director – Business Strategy, Kirtilals, said, “A bride’s wedding day is truly special for her, and we believe what she wears on it should feel every bit as rareSindooram was created from that belief — bringing together imagination, masterful craftsmanship, and the beauty found in nature itselfWe drew inspiration from flowers, the hibiscus, and the peacock, interpreting their distinctive forms through the brilliance of the finest quality natural diamonds, colour stones, and precious metalsEach creation in this collection is designed to be part of her story on the most special day of her lifeWe are delighted to bring Sindooram to Hyderabad, and we invite brides and jewellery connoisseurs to experience its artistry at our Somajiguda store.”







Brides-to-be and jewellery connoisseurs can now experience the Sindooram collection and its award-winning creation at the Kirtilals Somajiguda store, Hyderabad.







About Kirtilals



Founded in 1939, Kirtilals is one of India’s leading natural diamond jewellery brand, with a legacy spanning over eight decadesKnown for its design excellence, master craftsmanship and expertise in natural diamonds, Kirtilals creates jewellery that celebrates life’s most meaningful occasionsWith an integrated manufacturing approach and a growing retail presence, the brand continues to create exceptional jewellery designed to be cherished across generations.