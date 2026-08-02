

Parimatch Sports, a premium sportswear brand, is excited to join Colombo Kaps as an official sponsor for the 2026 Lanka Premier LeagueUnited by ambition, fearless cricket and the pursuit of victory, Parimatch Sports is proud to support Colombo Kaps throughout the tournament.

















Parimatch Sports Becomes Official Sponsor of Colombo Kaps for LPL 2026







Representing Sri Lanka’s capital, Colombo Kaps have established themselves as one of the league’s strongest contenders since the Lanka Premier League was launched in 2020Consistently reaching the knockout stages, the team has built a reputation for attacking cricket, competitive performances and a squad featuring some of the game’s most exciting international and Sri Lankan talent, including James Neesham, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Kusal Mendis.







Parimatch Sports and Colombo Kaps share the same competitive mindset — believing that success belongs to those willing to play boldly, embrace every challenge and keep striving for moreDuring the Lanka Premier League, Parimatch Sports will support the team and bring fans closer to their favourite players through memorable experiences on and off the field.







“Colombo Kaps are a team that perfectly reflects the qualities we admire in sport — confidence, ambition and the courage to play attacking cricketWe’re excited to create unforgettable moments that connect fans with the players and the game they love,” said the Parimatch Sports Press Office.







As part of the partnership, Parimatch Sports will organise fan activations during the Lanka Premier LeagueFans can look forward to opportunities to meet Colombo Kaps players, collect signed merchandise and enjoy unforgettable experiences beyond match day.







The Lanka Premier League runs from 17 July to 8 August 2026During the tournament, Colombo Kaps will face regional rivals Galle Gallants, Kandy Royals, Jaffna Kings and Dambulla Sixers, with their sights set on the play-offs and the championship title.







Follow Parimatch Sports on social media to be the first to hear about exclusive fan experiences, Meet & Greet events and the latest updates throughout the Lanka Premier League.