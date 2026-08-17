REVA University Welcomes New Academic Batch 2026-2027



REVA University, a pioneer in higher education, proudly welcomed the new batch of Engineering, Architecture and Law programmes 2026-27 todayThe event ‘REVA University UPLINK’ held at the campus marked the beginning of a new chapter for thousands of students in these streams and set the tone for an enriching university experience rooted in learning, innovation, leadership and enterpriseIt also reflected the University’s commitment to nurturing future-ready professionals through its Educate to Enterprise philosophy.

















From L-R: DrBeena G.; DrK.SNarayanaswamy; DrAdishesha C.S.; DrPShyama Raju, Chancellor; DrMDhanamjaya; DrR.CBiradar; DrPramod Kulkarni at UPLINK 2026-27







DrPShyama Raju, Chancellor, REVA University, presided over the function, emphasising the University’s commitment to building a holistic educational environment that empowers students to dream big while ensuring a safe and nurturing space for their growthThe ceremony was graced by DrAdishesha CS, Director – Technology & Innovation, Collins Aerospace, as the Guest of Honour.







Addressing the gathering, Dr PShyama Raju emphasised that educators and professionals have a responsibility to become role models for the next generationHighlighting the importance of ownership, commitment and ethics, he said, “My role is to be a facilitatorApart from what we teach at the University, we need to teach beyond thatWe need to teach discipline, human values, respect for the nation and concern for elders.” Speaking about REVA University’s Educate to Enterprise philosophy, he said, “Through our Educate to Enterprise philosophy, we strive to nurture job creators rather than job seekers; leaders who inspire, innovate and contribute meaningfully to society.”







In his inaugural address, DrAdishesha appreciated REVA University’s efforts to create an environment that encourages students to push boundaries and develop their talent“REVA University’s philosophy of giving back to society is truly inspiringTo facilitate this, they have incorporated a strong industry-academia connect,” he said.







Emphasising the growing importance of interdisciplinary learning, DrAdishesha observed that the boundaries between technologies, professions and academic disciplines are increasingly becoming fluid“Interdisciplinary learning has become the norm of the hourAll professions and streams should come together, with a meaningful exchange of knowledge and ideas between them,” he added.







As part of the inauguration, every new student received a sapling, symbolising the beginning of their academic journey and their responsibility towards the environmentThe initiative is part of REVA Vanamahotsava, the University’s flagship green movement based on the principle of ‘One Student, One Tree’, encouraging students to plant and nurture a tree during their time at REVA.







DrMDhanamjaya welcomed the gathering and introduced students to the diverse REVA ecosystem, highlighting how the University’s Educate to Enterprise philosophy goes beyond academics to build holistic development, innovation, leadership and entrepreneurshipHe said, “At REVA, education is not limited to the classroomWe want every student to discover their potential, develop the confidence to take ownership, and graduate with the knowledge and mindset to create an impact.”







Delivering the vote of thanks, DrKSNarayanaswamy, Pro Vice Chancellor, REVA University, expressed his gratitude to the Guest of Honour, university leadership, faculty, students and parents for their presence at REVA UPLINK.







The programme was also attended by DrBeena G., Registrar (Evaluation); DrRCBiradar, Pro Vice Chancellor; and DrPramod Kulkarni, Pro Vice Chancellor, along with deans, directors, faculty members, students and parents.







The inauguration also marked the commencement of a comprehensive student induction programme designed to help freshers transition smoothly into university lifeThrough interactive sessions, students will gain insights into their academic programmes, campus resources, industry exposure, student clubs, research opportunities, entrepreneurship initiatives, and the University’s vibrant learning ecosystem.







Guided by its Educate to Enterprise philosophy, REVA University continues to build an academic ecosystem where students are encouraged not only to learn and excel, but also to create, lead and contribute meaningfully to societyThe philosophy goes beyond creating entrepreneurs; it seeks to develop an enterprising mindset in every student, empowering them to identify opportunities, embrace challenges, take initiative and create value, irrespective of their chosen disciplineThe new academic batch now embarks on a transformative journey of learning, discovery, innovation and enterprise.