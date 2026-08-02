This Friendship Day, Airtel Brings Back a Timeless Tradition – With a Modern Twist

With Friendship Day set to be celebrated on August 2, Airtel has introduced a new way for customers to celebrate the occasionThrough the Airtel app, users can now recharge a friend’s Airtel Prepaid number and pair it with a personalized digital Friendship Band, (**Valid till 2nd August 2026) adding a thoughtful touch to an everyday transaction.

The experience begins with users entering their friend’s Airtel Prepaid number, selecting a Prepaid recharge, and completing the transactionThey can then choose from a range of digital Friendship Bands designed for different kinds of friendships, including “Gym Buddy,” “Meme Dealer,” “Gedi Partner,” “Foodie Friend,” “Gossip Spiller,” and “Free Therapist.”

Once selected, the Friendship Band can be shared instantly via WhatsApp or SMS, accompanied by a Friendship Day greetingThe experience can also include the sender’s name when shared via SMS, making the message more personalRecipients are then given the option to continue the chain by gifting a Friendship Band to someone else through the campaign page.

With this initiative, Airtel is reimagining the traditional exchange of Friendship Bands for today’s digital worldBy combining a prepaid recharge with a thoughtful greeting, the company is offering customers a simple yet meaningful way to celebrate friendshipsThe campaign transforms a routine recharge into a shareable experience, making it easier to connect with friends and celebrate the occasion in a memorable way.