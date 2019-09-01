Fintech in India – Powering Mobile Payments

The financial services sector today, has undergone a massive shift towards digital. This shift has meant that new opportunities around digital financial services have opened up. The payments business services have been at the forefront of this digital transformation. The transformation can be attributed to a combination of innovations that include robust infrastructure, evolving customer expectations, progressive government initiatives and policies and technological advancements.

Commenting on the report Manish Jain, Partner, Digital and Fintech, Management Consulting, KPMG in India said – “India today is one of the leading countries when it comes to payment transformation. The seamless integration of mobile technology and financial services has paved the way for increased digital adoption. What is made this possible is proactive participation from all the key stakeholders involved here- i.e. government, regulators, banks and financial institutions, merchants, mobile payments service providers, and investors who today have become a key enabler to leverage the mobile payments ecosystem.”

Highlights :

The digital payments landscape is being driven by compelling value propositions, conducive infrastructure, supportive regulations and next generation technologies

Digital payments are seeing a thriving growth and gaining traction with a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.7 per cent in the number of non-cash transactions (forecast, 2016-21)

The global digital payments market size is expected to touch USD10.07 trillion by 2026

The growth is attributed to developing markets led by emerging Asian countries, which are forecasted to grow by 28.8 per cent till 2024(number of non-cash transactions), and expected to

account for half of the digital transactions worldwide

India is forecasted to see the fastest growth in digital payments transaction value between 2019 and 2023, with a CAGR of 20.2 per cent, ahead of China and the United States.

The evolution of digital payments in India is attributed to the progressive thought process of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), central and state governments, industry associations and payment enterprises

The key drivers for mobile payments in India have been positive policy framework changes and government initiatives like launch of new payments systems such as UPI, Aadhaar-linked electronic payments and improvement of the digital infrastructure

