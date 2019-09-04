Finzy Bags Product Innovator NBFC Of The Year Award

Finzy, a premier fintech platform in the peer to peer lending space has won the coveted

Product Innovator NBFC Of The Year Award at the India NBFC Summit and

Awards 2019. The award acknowledges exceptional product innovators in the

financial sector and has bestowed this year’s honour on Finzy.

Established in 2016 with its headquarters in Bengaluru, India, Finzy- a powerful tech

driven lending platform registered with RBI as an NBFC-P2P- functions with the vision

to make finance easy. Finzy helps connect verified borrowers looking for affordable

personal loans with investors looking to invest in a new risk optimized asset class.

Finzy’s focus on prime borrowers, unique positioning, proprietary credit assessment

algorithm, effective collections and recovery teams, ensures that it manages the entire

loan lifecycle end to end.

Diversified investments, single click investments, monthly returns and ability to reinvest

the returns to unlock the power of compounding, ensures that both investors and

borrowers have a powerful value proposition on finzy

Cutting edge features and a great customer experience are helping the startup beat its

competitors and stand out in the digital lending space.

