Finzy Bags Product Innovator NBFC Of The Year Award
Finzy, a premier fintech platform in the peer to peer lending space has won the coveted
Product Innovator NBFC Of The Year Award at the India NBFC Summit and
Awards 2019. The award acknowledges exceptional product innovators in the
financial sector and has bestowed this year’s honour on Finzy.
Established in 2016 with its headquarters in Bengaluru, India, Finzy- a powerful tech
driven lending platform registered with RBI as an NBFC-P2P- functions with the vision
to make finance easy. Finzy helps connect verified borrowers looking for affordable
personal loans with investors looking to invest in a new risk optimized asset class.
Finzy’s focus on prime borrowers, unique positioning, proprietary credit assessment
algorithm, effective collections and recovery teams, ensures that it manages the entire
loan lifecycle end to end.
Diversified investments, single click investments, monthly returns and ability to reinvest
the returns to unlock the power of compounding, ensures that both investors and
borrowers have a powerful value proposition on finzy
Cutting edge features and a great customer experience are helping the startup beat its
competitors and stand out in the digital lending space.