First ever Virtual Classical distant duet on Mahabharata by Guru Sanchita Bhattacharya Kolkata and Acharya Hari Padman – Chennai

A webinar ticketed classical dance concert “ Jyotirgamaya ….towards Light “was held on 25 and 26th July probably the first of kind ( as rest are all music concert )featuring performance of two noted virtuosos Guru Sanchita Bhattacharya , internationally acclaimed Odissi Danseuse and Bharatnatyam by Acharya Hari Padman senior lecturer Kalakshetra foundation Chennai . The artistes not only performed audience absorbing solos , they overwhelmed the audience watching from all over the world , with their virtual duet of Draupadi’s VastraHaran , Hari Padmna as Dushahan performing from Chennai while Sanchita ji as Draupadi performing from Kolkata , took the breath away from the audience specially in the movements of pulling her by the hair. The audience could not stop showering them with compliments mostly saying that the finale number gave Goosebumps. Probably this is the first of its kind in the history of classical dance .

Sanchita ji also performed a power packed awe inspiring number on Durga appealing and praying to rid the world of all evil , disease and disaster. Her other solo , Adwitya Bhaba ( in complete communion with the Supersoul )of Radha Rani in avisarika naiyika , was a master piece abhinaya showing her class and caliber absorbing and drenching the audience in the strength of her emotions. Hari Padman’s solos on celestial dance of Lord Shiva and a padam where a devotee travels to Thiruvarur yearning to get a glimpse of his Lord were finessed in terms of perfection in postures, taal , foot and body work and ahinaya . The total 1nd half hour concert was a feast to the audience .The shooting , editing, light ,sound .stage were all as in a professional concert and the streaming was high-resolution yet without any technical slag even for once. The whole event showed meticulous planning and tremendous hard work. It was a fundraiser for and to spread the message about PACE learning centre in Piyali – Sundarban which is like the life line and the all round development centre for plebian girls the and had been devastated by Amphan .apart of the proceeds with go in aid of the centre.the concert was presented by Shankaravaranam ans Sanchita Dance Foundation cipl url appended