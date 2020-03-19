March 21, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

First Heart Transplant in Medica Superspecialty Hospital

1 min read

17 years old Patna boy gave life to 45 year Kolkata resident: First Heart Transplant at Medica

45 yrs old male patient with end stage coronary artery disease and very poor heart function underwent Heart Transplant at Medica Superspecialty Hospital, Kolkata today, 18th March 2020.

This is the  first heart transplant at Medica.

The organ was Retrieved from Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna, Bihar  of 17 years old boy who faced very bad Road Accident.

The speedy acquision of the  organ was facilitated by the West Bengal State Govt, ROTTO, Kolkata Police, Bidhan Nagar City Police and Airport Authority.

The patient is stable following the Transplant Surgery.

Further progress will be conveyed later.

Additional Information :

The surgery was done by Dr Kunal Sarkar and his team

Heart reached around 3 pm in Medica

Green Corridor was done

