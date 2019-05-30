First International Chapter of Indywood Talent Hunt to Begin in UAE in 2019

Indywood, a 10 billion US dollar project envisaged to elevate Indian Film Industry to global standards, kicked off Indywood Talent Hunt 2019 and is all set to take off with its first International chapter and has chosen its venue as UAE this year. Indywood Talent Hunt International 2019 – UAE Chapter aims to provide youngsters from Cultural Institutions across UAE a platform to showcase their talent and skills.

Indywood Talent Hunt tipped as the gateway to the world of movies and was organized as a part of Indywood Film Carnival-2017, one of the largest film-based events in India, which was first held in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, in 2017.

Indywood Talent Hunt International – UAE 2019’s registration process will begin on the 23rd of May for participants representing different Cultural Institutions all across the UAE and the last date of Preliminary Audition Round would be 30th September, 2019. There will be 23 events spread over 10 Categories – Music, Dance, Fine Arts, Dramatics, Designs & Creative, Media, Quizzing, Photography, Film Making & Technical. The Best Contestants of all the 23 events will be shortlisted for the finals (Live) which will take place on Dec 1st & 2nd 2019 at Amity School, Dubai after the Preliminary Audition Round & Online Voting Round.



The winners of each event across the Categories of Sub Junior (Age: 6 to 10), Junior (Age: 11 to 13), Senior (Age: 14 to 17) & Super Senior (Age: 18 to 22) will be rewarded with an opportunity to be a part of Indian/International Film Industry and will be rewarded with exciting gifts. The Best Cultural Institution bagging the Highest Points will be rewarded with UAE’s Best Cultural Institution Title & other exciting prizes. Youth belonging to the age group of 6 to 22 years can register for the competition by logging on to www.indywoodtalenthunt.com on behalf of their respective Cultural Institutions.

Like this: Like Loading...