Wed. Jun 10th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

First office in India for Microsoft’s venture fund; will pursue investment opportunities across the country

2 min read

Microsoft’s venture fund, announced its local presence in India with the opening of an office in Bengaluru. The office will pursue investment opportunities across the region, focusing on B2B software startups in the sectors of applied AI, business applications, infrastructure, security, and vanguard technologies. M12 seeks to invest in disruptive enterprise software startups in the Series A through C funding stages, targeting both local and cross-border solutions. 
The new office is a step forward in M12’s long-term commitment to the Indian startup ecosystem. The deep technical and business talent from India’s world-class engineering schools and major R&D centers are among the primary draws to the region. 
M12 has already been remotely investing in India since 2019; its portfolio includes category leaders such as Innovaccer and FarEye. In 2019, the fund hosted a marquee summit in Bengaluru to share thought leadership in technology trends with influential leaders from startups and venture capital funds.

More Stories

3 min read

ITC Savlon launches its first multi-purpose Germ Protection Wipes

2 min read

TCS collaborates with National Skill Development Corporation

3 min read

Healthium MedTech clocks its 3rd Innovation in 6 months with TRUSHIELD AMG – first of its kind Anti-Microbial gloves in India

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

First office in India for Microsoft’s venture fund; will pursue investment opportunities across the country

3 min read

ITC Savlon launches its first multi-purpose Germ Protection Wipes

2 min read

TCS collaborates with National Skill Development Corporation

3 min read

Healthium MedTech clocks its 3rd Innovation in 6 months with TRUSHIELD AMG – first of its kind Anti-Microbial gloves in India

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |