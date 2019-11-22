First Pink Ball test match touches 60,000 fans beyond 22 yards with Breast Cancer survivors

On the historic day of India witnessing a new milestone in the game of Cricket, with the first ever Pink ball Day- Night Test Match at Eden Gardens, Global Cancer Trust, a Kolkata based registered Non-Governmental Organization, made a unique attempt to bring smiles on the faces of breast cancer survivors. Today during the break, 20 breast cancer survivors who have valiantly battled and endured this disease were felicitated by BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly and Abhishek Dalmiya, secretary of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). Cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble , VVS Laxman and the first Bangladesh team which played test against India, were present during the occasion.

Speaking on this special occasion, Dr Vikash K Agarwal, Eminent Oncologist and Chairman of Global Cancer Trust commented, “It is a matter of great prestige that breast cancer survivors are being felicitated on this monumental day in Indian cricketing history by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal in front of so many spectators at Eden Gardens. It is a once in a lifetime moment that will surely be etched in their and our memories. We would like to extend our heartiest gratitude to Mr. Sourav Ganguly from BCCI and Mr. Abhishek Dalmiya from Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for bringing joy to the lives of the survivors. We could not have asked for anything better.”

The colour pink that is synonymous with breast cancer has also emerged as the central theme of the much-awaited match at the iconic stadium with stands and corridors getting hues of pink and cricket graffiti. Global Cancer Trust also handed over 30,000 pink caps to all the spectators who were present on the first day of the historic test match at Eden gardens. The survivors who have fought this grave disease successfully, shared their stories and emotional experiences with those present.

Global Cancer Trusthas been working for the last 10 years with cancer patients. They have conducting awareness seminars and diagnostic camps spreading information about cancer to people from all walks of life. Global Cancer Trust has also organised a limited over cricket match for the breast cancer survivors on the third day of the Test match which will be held at Eden Gardens.

About Global Cancer Trust: Global Cancer Trust (GCT), a registered Non Governmental Organization, was founded in 2010 under the leadership of Dr Vikash K Agarwal, an onco surgeon who guides the organization with his philanthropic and visionary idea with the able support of many other selfless likeminded people. The exponential rise in the occurrence of cancer diseases in our society, especially in the young generation, motivated us to lend our efforts to prevent our society from the ill effects effects of cancer.We have been conducting awareness seminars and diagnostic camps spreading information about cancer to people from all walks of life

