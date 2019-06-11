First Time in Kolkata, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital performs the latest Single-Pass-Four-Throw Pupilloplasty Technique bringing back vision to a patient

Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Kolkata today announced that they had carried out First in the Kolkata, a new innovation for angle closure glaucoma cases. The latest technique, ‘Single-pass Four-throw Pupilloplasty’ was used during surgery is easiest, cost effective and yields high results, where the patient got back their vision. This unique technique was introduced by Prof. Amar Agarwal, Chairman, Dr. Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals at European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons meeting after successfully treating patients in India.

The 49-year-old patient, Mrs Lila Biswas had severe eye complaints on her left eye. On examination at Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Kolkata, she was advised to undergo cataract operation and the new technique, Single Pass Four Throw Pupilloplasty (SFT) procedure on her left eye. The treatment was completely focused on managing Glaucoma, which was the reason behind her eye complaints.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ashar Agarwal, Head Clinical Services, Dr. Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals said, “With new procedure of Single Pass Four Throw Pupilloplasty, the treatment for Glaucoma has become much easier. This successful surgical procedure was introduced to world by Prof. Amar Agarwal, Chairman, Dr. Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals who demonstrated this new treatment method for Glaucoma with safety and effectiveness.”

Dr Samar Sengupta, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Kolkata said, “After age of 40, it is recommended for regular eye screening examination. Once diagnosed with Glaucoma, immediate treatment is required. The new Single Pass Four Throw Pupilloplasty procedure performed for Glaucoma treatment is helpful in opening up the closed angle structures making the aqueous of the eye flow freely. The root cause of the disease is fixed in SFT procedure that involves correction of the location of the iris creating clear angles.”

Single-pass Four-throw pupilloplasty technique enabled the patient to recover within 2 weeks.

This technique is one of the latest techniques for reconstruction of the pupil which has various applications in the field of ophthalmology including angle closure glaucoma, photophobia, optic capture and traumatic mydriasis.

About Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital: Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital a comprehensive eye hospital offering a one-stop solution for eye ailments; was started in the year 1957. Now the hospital is in its 61st year of offering quality services in eye care. It has 31 hospitals in Tamil Nadu and a visible footprint in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andaman, West Bengal, and Rajasthan. A tertiary eye care centre at Mauritius marks its first step towards establishing an international presence extended upto 13 branches covering the Indian Ocean region, African countries.



