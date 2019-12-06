First time world-class Textiles Machinery Exhibition at Kolkata initiatedby West Bengal Hosiery Association

West Bengal Hosiery Association (WBHA) presented the GARKNIT- X, East India’s Largest International Garments, Knitting, Sewing, and Printing & Embroidery Machinery Exhibition at Eco Park, Kolkata. The three day exhibition was inaugurated by Janab Firhad Hakim, Hon’ble Mayor of Kolkata, Shri Sujit Bose, Hon’ble Minister in Charge, Department of Fire and Emergency Services (Independent Charge) & Forest, Government of West Bengal and Shri Ashok Todi, President of West Bengal Hosiery Association. On the occasion Shri Rajesh Pandey, IAS, Secretary MSME & Textiles, Government of West Bengal also addressed the Inaugural Session.

Former Presidents of WBHA, Shri K B Agarwala of Rupa and Co. and Shri B N Seksaria from J G Hosiery and leading industry captains, Shri P R Agarwal, Chairman, Rupa and former President Bharat Chamber of Commerce, Shri Sitaram Sharma, President, Bharat Chamber of Commerce, Shri Vinod Gupta, Dollar industry, Ramesh Agarwal, Rupa, Shri B D Kothari, Kothari Hosiery, Shri Sanjay Kumar Jain, T T Ltd, Shri Sandeep Seksaria, J G Hosiery, Shri Sudesh Agarwal, Kox Hosiery, Shri Pradeep Arora, Cotton Casuals, Shri Pradip Kumar Todi, lux industries and Shri Krishan Kumar Gupta, Dollar Industries were present amongst other leading brands.

Hon’ble Mayor Janab Firhad Hakim extended his full support to the Association in developing a world textile hub in West Bengal. He particularly stated the need of an organized movement to build a logistic hub for msme entrepreneurs. The technological advancement of sector to gain by this Exhibition organized by WBHA would certainly enhance the employability of the State. He assured that the State will grow exponentially to become the best State with secular movement in terms of GDP figures.

Hon’ble Sujit Bose assured that the Notification for the Revised and reduced Fire Licence would be issued shortly. Besides, he specially highlighted the need of fire safety measures even in small units for a better protection. He congratulated the Association for implementing Industry 4.0 model and advanced safety norms.

This is a historic event as it marked the beginning of the 125 years celebration of the knitwear industry with participation from more than 200 machine manufacturers from across the globe. The latest edition of the expo showcased live demos of Circular and flat knitting machines, automised cutting machines, oval printing machine, sublimation and high speed digital printing machine, largest display of latest high speed embroidery machines, largest display of high-end Industrial and apparel sewing machines from the US, Europe, Japan, China and Taiwan.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Ashok Todi, President of West Bengal Hosiery Association stated “that the Association has taken a special initiative to promote the textiles sector to the next level with a special focus on Industry 4.0. GARKNIT-X has been playing a major role in spreading the technological revolution in Eastern India. The main focus of the show is to showcase cutting edge apparel and knitting technologies from all over the world. We strive to provide the perfect platform to the participants, to gain foothold in the fast growing market. Kolkata Textile Industry also plays an important role in improving the manufacturing capacities along with huge investments in new technologies. This initiative would enable the sector to generate huge scope for new employment.”

The expo will continue till 8th December from 11:00 am till 6:30pm at Eco Park. On the occasion a reverse buyers sellers meet was also organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and more than 50 delegates from 19 countries attended the meet. This is also a first meet in West Bengal.

