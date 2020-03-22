Five things to help stop the spread of coronavirus

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The World Health Organization is advising people to follow five simple steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

1. Wash your hands

2. Cough/sneeze into your elbow

3. Don’t touch your face

4. Stay more than 3ft (1m) away from others

5. Stay home if you feel sick