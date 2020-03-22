Five things to help stop the spread of coronavirus

The World Health Organization is advising people to follow five simple steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:
1. Wash your hands
2. Cough/sneeze into your elbow
3. Don’t touch your face
4. Stay more than 3ft (1m) away from others
5. Stay home if you feel sick
