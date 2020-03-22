March 23, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Five things to help stop the spread of coronavirus

1 min read

The World Health Organization is advising people to follow five simple steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Soap

1. Wash your hands

Flexed biceps

2. Cough/sneeze into your elbow

🤦🏻‍♀️

3. Don’t touch your face

Straight ruler

4. Stay more than 3ft (1m) away from others

House with garden

5. Stay home if you feel sick

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

All-new Quikrite from William Penn More than just a notebook

2 min read

Slight increase in fixed broadband download speeds in India, mobile download speeds remain flat during COVID-19 outbreak: Ookla

2 min read

Nutrition Tips For Stronger Immunity By SastaSundar.com

Kolkata Updates

You may have missed

1 min read

All-new Quikrite from William Penn More than just a notebook

2 min read

Slight increase in fixed broadband download speeds in India, mobile download speeds remain flat during COVID-19 outbreak: Ookla

2 min read

Nutrition Tips For Stronger Immunity By SastaSundar.com

1 min read

Wranglers Traveler Lite Denims