Flaunt Your Glow This Festive Season

Samayaa Spa, a National chain of luxury spa brings to you the perfect recipe for celebration for the festivity in October.

Samayaa Spa  brings to its guests, a secret marriage of the Science of Ayurveda and the Art of Spa treatments.

Set to the backdrop of the heritage property at Raajkutir, this is the perfect setting for rejuvenation and relaxation which will bring out the happiness in you starting with glowing skin and health benefits like regularising of blood circulation, reduction of muscular and joint pains, and regularising of sleep cycle. There are lot more health benefits in the different facial and body therapies that experts in Samayaa will suggest.

Only for this festive season in October, facials are discounted at 1200 INR onward and Body Therapies are discounted at 1600 INR onward.

We are sharing the pictures of Raajkutir and the face of the campaign, ‘Flaunt Your Glow this Festive Season “for your perusal

These discounts will be available across 14 centers  in India starting with Raajkutir , Kolkata

Samayaa Spa Raajkutir:

89C, Narkeldanga Main Rd, Kadapara, Phool Bagan, Kankurgachi, Kolkata, West Bengal 700054

098301 23477

