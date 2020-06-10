Fleets! -Twitter introduces a new way to have conversations in India

Twitter in India is testing out a new way to have conversations about your fleeting thoughts on the service – Fleets. They disappear after 24 hours and there aren’t any Likes, Retweets, or public replies. We learned from research that people don’t Tweet because Tweets are public, feel permanent, and display the number of Retweets and Likes. We hope Fleets will empower many more people to express themselves more freely. India is the third market globally after Brazil and Italy where Twitter is rolling out this feature to test.

