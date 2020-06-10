Wed. Jun 10th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Fleets! -Twitter introduces a new way to have conversations in India

1 min read

Twitter in India is testing out a new way to have conversations about your fleeting thoughts on the service  – Fleets. They disappear after 24 hours and there aren’t any Likes, Retweets, or public replies. We learned from research that people don’t Tweet because Tweets are public, feel permanent, and display the number of Retweets and Likes. We hope Fleets will empower many more people to express themselves more freely. India is the third market globally after Brazil and Italy where Twitter is rolling out this feature to test.

Embeddable Tweet link: https://twitter.com/kayvz/status/1270358937917743110

More Stories

2 min read

First office in India for Microsoft’s venture fund; will pursue investment opportunities across the country

3 min read

ITC Savlon launches its first multi-purpose Germ Protection Wipes

2 min read

TCS collaborates with National Skill Development Corporation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

1 min read

Fleets! -Twitter introduces a new way to have conversations in India

2 min read

First office in India for Microsoft’s venture fund; will pursue investment opportunities across the country

3 min read

ITC Savlon launches its first multi-purpose Germ Protection Wipes

2 min read

TCS collaborates with National Skill Development Corporation

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |